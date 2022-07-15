“Those 2 are the crime partners that win all the championships” - Max Kellerman says Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the reason players want to join the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' dominance in the NBA in the last decade led by Steph Curry has made the franchise the most sought-after. The Warriors have seen their value increase over the years with four titles in the past eight seasons.

Aside from changing the way the game of basketball is played with his long range 3-pointers, Curry has elevated the value of the franchise and his teammates over the years. The future Hall of Famer has now clinched the one award missing from his shelf – the NBA Finals MVP – attaining a new echelon of greatness that very few reach.

Highlighting his top five NBA duos, Max Kellerman pegged Curry and Draymond Green as the second-best in the league. He said the two were responsible for the Warriors' four championships over the last decade. He added that they are "crime partners that win all the championships" and the reason players want to join the team.

"To me, the Warriors – who they are – is Steph and Draymond," Kellerman said. "That's the reason they win championships. That's the reason everyone wants to play there. That is who reinvented basketball, the modern or post-modern era. Those two are the crime partners that win all the championships."

Could Kevin Durant play alongside Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors?

Kevin Durant, left, of the Brooklyn Nets and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry has said he is open to the idea of Kevin Durant returning to the franchise. Nobody gave it a second thought as people had always felt like the bridge was burnt on Durant's side. Owing to the fact that the forward decided to leave the franchise in 2019 at the peak of their run in the league unprovoked, nobody sees a return happening.

However, according to NBA analyst Chris Broussard, the Golden State Warriors could be the next destination for the four-time scoring champion. He said a source told him that Durant is keen on leaving, contrary to some people, and that he wants to represent the Warriors.

"Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant," Broussard tweeted. "A source texted me after KD's trade request & said that KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie, & he wants to go to Golden State. It's not an impossibility."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant. ... A source texted me after KD's trade request & said that KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie, & he wants to go to Golden State. It's not an impossibility." — @Chris_Broussard "Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant. ... A source texted me after KD's trade request & said that KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie, & he wants to go to Golden State. It's not an impossibility." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/ApJ4z7RkMV

Unlike the other teams, the Warriors have the bandwidth to make a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far