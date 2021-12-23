"Those days are over" - Shannon Sharpe on why LeBron James can't lead the LA Lakers to glory with an underperforming supporting cast

The LA Lakers are struggling so much that even another strong effort from superstar forward LeBron James hasn't saved the team from disappointment.

After entering the season with solid expectations, the Lakers (16-16) are treading water in the Western Conference, sitting seventh in the West.

Their superstar forward, as expected, has impressed even in his 19th season. It's remarkable James has continued to be such a force during the latter years of his career.

On Wednesday on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe praised James for what he's done with the Lakers this year.

"They're a mess right now," Sharpe said. "The only positive I can take is that LeBron is playing better in Year 19 than anyone thought he would. But the days of him carrying a team with others not playing well are over."

Rough times in Los Angeles for LeBron James

History has shown it wouldn't be wise to count out James from figuring out a way to get his team rolling, but this looks to be one of the steepest challenges he has faced.

Sharpe brought up a lot of good points, as James has done everything in his power to try to carry the Lakers. Unfortunately at this stage of his career, the task might be too great for James to handle on his own.

The LA Lakers have continued to be a disappointing team. The team has struggled, especially on defense, and their path isn't going to get any easier.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering an MCL strain. His absence leaves a big hole. Davis, the Lakers' second-best player, is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive team member. He averages 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.

James, who will turn 37 on Dec. 30, has impressed. He averages 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 51.0% from the field.

After Monday night's 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers will have a challenging slate, including home matchups against the San Antonio Spurs (12-18) on Thursday and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9).

There are 50 games remaining for the Lakers to find their groove. The first 32 games have consistently hovered around .500, with two three-game winning streaks and two three-game losing skids. They also have had three two-game winning streaks and two two-game losing skids.

