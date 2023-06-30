After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round loss to the New York Knicks, it was clear the Cavs would need to be buyers this offseason. Cleveland looked overwhelmed at times, missing scoring from the wing and off the bench come playoff time.

There are a number of ways the Cavs could go this offseason, as they have already been linked to numerous players of multiple roles in the young offseason.

Let's look at three players who could all easily be Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

Three free-agent targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Miles Bridges, SF

Bridges would likely be Cleveland's top pick if it was up to them. The 25-year-old checks all the boxes for the Cavs with his efficient scoring, solid defending and rebounding, and passing ability. Before missing the 2022-2023 season with legal issues, Miles Bridges put up outstanding numbers, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Bridges is a great fit in Cleveland and will bring a lot to a team that desperately needs help on the wing. Under coach JB Bickerstaff and paired with personal friend Darius Garland, Bridges could step into the starting three spot and make a big impact for a Cleveland team looking to contend.

Max Strus, SF

This isn't as flashy of a signing as the Bridges signing, but it could prove to be a safer option. Miami's 27-year-old sharpshooter was very efficient with a 35.0% clip from behind the arc on 7.0 attempts a game. Strus obviously doesn't offer the same versatility on the wing, but it's not like Cleveland is missing any playmaking with their Garland-Mitchell backcourt.

Strus could step into a young team with little playoff experience and be its version of a veteran leader when the playoffs roll around. Though 27 seems a bit young for a veteran leader, Strus if fresh off Miami's run to the NBA Finals, showing he's capable of playing on the big stage.

Josh Richardson, SG

Richardson could pose the best fit in Cleveland with his versatility as a 3-and-D wing player. Though only 6-foot-5, this signing would almost certainly cause Josh Richardson to slide to the three, unless the Cavs elected to bring him in with the rotation off the bench.

The 29-year-old was underutilized in New Orleans, playing the least minutes per contest of his career with the Pelicans at just 23.2 minutes a game.

Richardson would likely fit in as Cleveland's first or second option off the bench if not brought in with the starters. He offers great versatility as a scorer and defender and could pour in a double-digit scoring average with around 27 minutes a game, or potentially upwards of 30 minutes a game if inserted into the starting lineup.

