Three moves Philadelphia 76ers could make before NBA trade deadline

Heading into the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a tough situation. While they've had their sights set on contending for an NBA title, recent injury news to Joel Embiid drastically changes their trajectory.

During a matchup with the Golden State Warriors last week, Embiid suffered an injury to the meniscus in his left knee. He recently had a procedure done, and will be evaluated again in a month.

With their star player out of action, the Philadelphia 76ers now have to navigate a tough stretch. Since there is hope Embiid will return again this season, Daryl Morey is expected to still seek upgrades at the deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With one day to go until the deadline, here are some possible avenues the Sixers could pursue.

Trades the Philadelphia 76ers could make at the trade deadline:

1) Acquiring Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

One of the more interesting names on the trade market is Bruce Brown. After he was sent to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam trade, many expect the former champion to be on the move again.

From a fit standpoint, Brown makes a lot of sense for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is someone who could come off the bench or play alongside Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup. Along with being a positive on the defensive end, he can be used in a variety of ways of offense. Browns ability to attack defenses as an off-ball cutter would make him a good fit alongside Joel Embiid.

2) Adding more frontcourt depth

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Some might argue the Philadelphia 76ers need an upgrade at backup center. Following the Embiid injury, it has now become an important area of need leading up to the trade deadline.

Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond is one player the Sixers could target. He is a familiar face, having played half a season in Philly in 2022. As a former All-Star, Drummond is also someone who could hold down the frontcourt while Embiid recovers.

Expand Tweet

This season, Drummond is averaging 7.9 points and 8.5 rebounds off the bench for the Bulls.

3) Taking a big swing with Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

The final route the Philadelphia 76ers could go is taking a big swing at the deadline. With Zach LaVine getting surgery, Dejounte Murray is now the biggest name on the market.

As an All-Star-level player, the Atlanta Hawks guard could aid the Sixers in their pursuit of an NBA title. He can also help fill the voide left the reiging league MVP for the coming weeks.

Along with bringing length on defense, Murray has shown he's capable of playing alongside another ball-dominant guard. This will allow the Sixers to keep Tyrese Maxey on the ball while also upgrading their backcourt. Murray's averages for the season currently sit at 21.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 5.2 APG.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!