3 takeaways from the Denver Nuggets' series-ending blowout win vs. Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets showed up ready to end the series against the Phoenix Suns.

After another elimination-game blowout loss at home, the Phoenix Suns' season has come to an end.

Phoenix led the game 24-21 with a Cameron Payne 3-pointer at the 4:57 mark in the first quarter. Then came the improbale 23-2 run from the Nuggets to end the quarter 44-26.

The Suns never threatened as the Nuggets shut them down everytime they went on a run to cut down the lead (which went upto 32 at the end of the second quarter). The Denver Nuggets never lost their composure after and defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-100.

Here are three takeaways from Game 6:

#1. Another masterclass from Nikola Jokić for the Denver Nuggets

Jokić's triple-double performance was legendary as he helped the Nuggets roll past the Suns. It was his third triple-double of this series, and he is only the seventh player to acheive this in NBA playoff history.

Jokić recorded 32 points, along with 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals. He also averaged a 30-point triple-double for the series, only the third player to do so after LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Nikola Jokić's series averages against the Suns:

34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3P% and +12.3.

NBA @NBA



34.5 PTS

13.2 REB

10.3 AST



Sensational. Nikola Jokic averaged a 30-point triple-double in the Western Conference Semifinals34.5 PTS13.2 REB10.3 ASTSensational. Nikola Jokic averaged a 30-point triple-double in the Western Conference Semifinals 😱34.5 PTS13.2 REB10.3 ASTSensational. https://t.co/Xr1GpO5wQb

#2. The Phoenix Suns' offense failed to fire in the first half

Devin Booker shot 4-11 from the field and Kevin Durant went 1-10 from the field in the first half. A dismal performance from the championship contenders as they were blown out by the Denver Nuggets.

Cameron Payne was the lone scorer on the Suns dropping 31 points on 12-16 shooting, 7-9 from the 3-point range.

Kevin Durant started the game shooting just 1-10, 2-11 at half-time. He didn't attempt a shot until late in the first quarter during the Nuggets buildup to the 18 point lead.

Their poor offense led them to collapse on the defensive end as well as the Denver Nuggets scored an astonishing 81 points in the first half.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Monty Williams after #NBAPlayoffs "Deflating to see them score like that."Monty Williams after #Suns yielded 81 points in the firsr half of Game 6 loss to #Nuggets "Deflating to see them score like that."Monty Williams after #Suns yielded 81 points in the firsr half of Game 6 loss to #Nuggets. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/bf9iV3pqfm

#3. Devin Booker vanished in yet another elimination game

Devin Booker (who has been the best player this playoffs averaging 35.7 points per game and 7.1 assists up until the last two games) failed to deliver in another elimination game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



19 PTS, 8-of-22 FG, 0-of-7 3PT, -15

11 PTS, 3-of-14 FG, 0-of-4 3PT, -41

12 PTS, 4-of-13 FG, 1-of-3 3PT, -27 Devin Booker when facing playoff elimination19 PTS, 8-of-22 FG, 0-of-7 3PT, -1511 PTS, 3-of-14 FG, 0-of-4 3PT, -4112 PTS, 4-of-13 FG, 1-of-3 3PT, -27 Devin Booker when facing playoff elimination 😬19 PTS, 8-of-22 FG, 0-of-7 3PT, -1511 PTS, 3-of-14 FG, 0-of-4 3PT, -4112 PTS, 4-of-13 FG, 1-of-3 3PT, -27 https://t.co/LmhJCIagPc

Booker only had 12 points on 4-12 shooting in the first half. In the third quarter, he attempted just one single shot (which he missed).

From 2021-23, Devin Booker has played in three elimination games and lost all of them. He's delivered 19, 11 and 12 points on less than 35% shooting.

