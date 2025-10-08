Three-Team Trade Proposal Pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo With $215,159,700 All-Star on NBA Playoff Hopefuls  

Giannis Antetokounmpo fired up countless trade machine proposals on Tuesday after NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Bucks superstar explored a move to the Knicks. Apparently, New York was the only team Antetokounmpo expressed a wish to play for.

However, the Knicks didn't present strong offers to the Bucks for the two-time MVP, and the talks didn't materialize. According to Charania, that didn't end the uncertainty around Antetokounmpo's future. He remains in the thick of the rumor mill after the ESPN reporter claimed his agent is evaluating realistic trade destinations ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent have been reviewing which teams could realistically acquire him at the deadline, per @ShamsCharania

To lure the Bucks into trading Antetokounmpo, any team must load up on draft capital and blue-chip prospects. He's a generational superstar who is under contract for at least three more years, giving Milwaukee all the leverage for the foreseeable future.

The Atlanta Hawks appear to be a team that may have what the Milwaukee Bucks would potentially need in a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. X user "AP Hoops" proposed a trade that pairs Antetokounmpo with his next $215,159,700 max contract teammate in Trae Young, with the LA Clippers involved as the third team.

Here's the deal's framework:

Hawks get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get:

Kristaps Porzingis

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Zacharie Risaacher

2026 first-round pick (Bucks or Pelicans swap rights via Hawks)

2027 first-round pick (Bucks or Pelicans swap rights via Hawks)

2029 first-round pick (via Hawks)

2030 first-round pick swap (via Hawks)

2030 first-round pick (via Clippers)

2031 first-round pick swap (via Clippers)

2031 first-round pick (via Hawks)

2032 first-round pick swap (via Hawks)

Clippers get:

Dyson Daniels

This trade is heavily loaded with draft picks, including eight first-rounders, three swaps, which the Bucks can control, over the next seven years.

Zaccharie Risaacher is the young piece the Bucks secure in the deal, along with the expiring contracts of Kristaps Porzingis and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has a team option in the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers, meanwhile, acquire Dyson Daniels for two first-rounders and Bogdan Bogdanovic, bolstering their perimeter defense around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Whether the Bucks accept this deal or not is in their interest to gain draft capital and not established young talent. Another variable factor is Giannis Antetokounmpo's desire to play in Atlanta. He expressed a wish to play in New York, hinting he's eyeing a bigger market after spending 12 seasons in Milwaukee.

Spurs are another team with a realistic chance to land Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Atlanta Hawks are potential realistic trade candidates in the East for Giannis Antetokounmpo based on assets at their disposal, the San Antonio Spurs could lead that race in the West. The Spurs have multiple players drafted out of the lottery in the past two years, including Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.

They also boast seven first-round picks and 16 second-round picks. The negotiations will likely come down to Harper's inclusion. The No. 2 pick in this year's draft is highly favored within the Spurs' organization and across the league. The Spurs made it clear they won't trade him and stuck by that decision.

The Bucks will likely push for Harper in a potential trade, as it gives them a jump in their rebuild after the Antetokounmpo era.

