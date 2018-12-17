×
NBA 2018-19: 3 things we have learned from the Cleveland Cavaliers' season so far

Elliott T
ANALYST
Feature
12   //    17 Dec 2018, 04:41 IST

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing their first season without LeBron James since 2014
The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing their first season without LeBron James since 2014

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently having to deal with the departure of LeBron James for the second time in less than a decade.

Back in 2010, LeBron left the team that drafted him, and the Cavs struggled to compete in the following years. The superstar eventually returned in 2014, and managed to bring a first NBA Championship to Ohio during the 2015-16 season.

LeBron has once again departed his home state, this time for the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles. Due to this, the franchise once again faces the huge challenge of staying relevant without the 14-time NBA All-Star.

The Cavaliers have already had an eventful start to the season, as the franchise fired head coach Tyronn Lue after a six-game losing start. Larry Drew has since been appointed as the permanent coach of the Cavs, although the team continues to struggle.

Here are three talking points from their disappointing season so far.

#3 Every member of the roster is available for trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at a complete rebuild
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at a complete rebuild

Going into the 2018-19 season, the Cavaliers managed to keep the majority of their roster together; the Cavs wanted to continue to contend in the years after LeBron's departure. But the organization quickly changed their mind after a poor start, and they are now looking to offload as many veterans and high earners as possible.

J.R. Smith has been told that he can leave the team, while a number of other veterans have already been traded. George Hill was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade, while Kyle Korver was sent to the playoff-chasing Utah Jazz.

Rumors suggest that All-Star Kevin Love could be next, and the franchise are clearly willing to trade any member of their roster.

1 / 3 NEXT
