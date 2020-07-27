Throwback: Young LeBron James shares a laugh with Kobe Bryant at 2008 Olympics after deciphering Black Mamba’s signal

The storied history of the LA Lakers has seen many superstars who have revolutionized the game like never before. From Magic Johnson in 1980s to Kobe Bryant in the 2000s, and now finally LeBron James, the torch has been passed down to the greatest players of each generation.

Six months after the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James is hoping to carry on the mission, to bring back a title to the Staples Center. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have a well documented history of friendship and rivalry. The two players dominated their conferences for many years, but never got to match up in an NBA Finals.

However, basketball fans all over the world got to see these two legends on the same team when they represented USA at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. We take a look at one of the funnier incidents during the 2008 Olympic campaign.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James lead the Redeem team to gold

After losing in the 2004 Olympics, the 2008 Olympics team was out for revenge. The team was dubbed the 'Redeem team' and who better to lead them than Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

While the team was training hard in preparation for the Olympics, LeBron James took it upon himself to keep the players' spirits high and was joined by Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade. The two young stars had the team in splits as they imitated Kobe Bryant's dressing style. LeBron James went ahead and even imitated his signal for isolation play and said:

"All that means is get the hell outta the way."

Later during the season, LeBron James pointed out the same isolation play when the Lakers played the Cavaliers but this time Kobe stayed stone faced as he usually does while being on the court, no matter who the opponent is.

In a joint interview Kobe Bryant spoke about LeBron's humour:

"He’s hilarious. I mean, nonstop. Do you know I mean? Like it don’t stop. That’s who he is man. He loves having a great time. We both have the same passion. We just show it in different ways."

He spoke about the passion with which he plays against such competitors saying:

"There is a mutual respect that we have for another. Its that level of respect that enables us to perform at a high level while competing with each other. I'd be disrespecting LeBron if I didn't compete and go hard at him"

LeBron James overtakes Kobe's career points tally

Kobe Bryant watches LeBron lead the Lakers earlier this year

While most people may be unaware, LeBron James and Kobe have a close bond, especially since LeBron joined the Lakers last season. Kobe attended his first game at Staples center since his jersey retirement to watch LeBron James play, giving him a handshake and a short hug during the game. This was seen by most Lakers fans as the handing down of the proverbial torch.

Earlier this year, LeBron James overtook Kobe's total career points to go up to the third spot on the list. Kobe was the first to congratulate LeBron James on his achievement on Twitter.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This was just a day before he passed away in a helicopter crash. LeBron James was heartbroken by the loss of his close friend and made his intentions to carry on the legacy of Laker glory very clear in a passionate speech at the Staples Center. LeBron James has vowed to bring back a title this season for Kobe and for the city of Los Angeles and remains as motivated as ever.

