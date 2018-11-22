×
NBA 2018-19: Oklahoma Thunder vs Golden State Warriors, Post Match analysis

72   //    22 Nov 2018, 16:32 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a blowout 123-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors who are now on a four-match losing streak for the first time in the Steve Kerr era and for the first time since 2013. Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double of the season. Paul George also had a nice night, finishing with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists to go along with his 2 steals.

Thunder came into this match after a home loss to the Sacramento Kings whereas Warriors had just finished a 0-3 Texas losing swing. Steph Curry again missed this match because of injury. Draymond Green was also missing on account of a toe injury.

The Thunder were dominant right from the start. They even got massive production off the bench. Warriors struggled shooting from the field. They finished with just 43.4% shooting from the field. Only two starters managed to crack the double figures for the Warriors, both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson finishing with 27 points. Here are some of the key takeaways from this match.

#1 Thunder Offensive Rebounding

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams

The Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely dominated the paint coming away with 18 offensive rebounds in the match. Steven Adams himself had seven offensive rebounds. This helped the Thunder in having a lot of extra possessions which helped them to control the game. The Warriors were no match for Thunder in the paint.

In total, the Thunder had 61 rebounds to only 42 from the Warriors. Warriors starter Damian Jones came away with 0 rebounds, batting Steven Adams inside for most of the match. The Warriors looked short and out of ideas. Three of the Thunder's starters finished with 10+ rebounds, thus showing a tremendous team effort.

