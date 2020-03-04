Tim Duncan records first win as acting head coach while filling in for Gregg Popovich

Duncan won five NBA championships with the Spurs.

When San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had to miss his team's clash with the Charlotte Hornets due to "personal business", Tim Dunan was called upon to take the role of acting Head Coach.

San Antonio went on to record a nail-biting 104-103 victory over the Hornets, thus giving Timmy his first career win as Head Coach.

The man himself tried to downplay his role though, stating that he had plenty of help from other members of the staff.

"It's night and day, to be in the big boy chair. Truth be told though, I wasn't in the big boy chair. I had [other assistant coaches] making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people," Duncan said.

When asked if the HC role is something that excites him down the line, he was quick to hush all possibilities. Popovich is expected to return for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tim Duncan: "Pop's going to be back, and I'll be happy to hand it right over to him." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 4, 2020

Duncan has been an assistant coach for the Spurs since July of 2019. He led an illustrious 19-year career with the Spurs, winning five titles, and is scheduled to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently sitting at the 11th spot on the West leaderboard with an underwhelming 26-34 (0.433) win-loss record next to their name. They are 3.5 games outside of the playoff picture, and would be looking to make a final push in the next couple of weeks.