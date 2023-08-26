Timberwolves coach Chris Finch anticipates dazzling performance from Anthony Edwards at FIBA World Cup 2023

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been a revelation for the fans and the team coach, Chris Finch.

He's been in the NBA for three seasons, steadily improving his output with each year. Last year was his career-best, averaging 24.6 PPG, while becoming a better shooter. That effort got him a two-fold reward - he got his first All-Star call-up in 2023, as well as the chance to represent Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Edwards, along with a young core of NBA players has had the chance to work out under 9-time NBA champion Steve Kerr.

Kerr, a winner of the FIBA World Cup himself in 1986, was an assistant coach for the 2020 Olympic gold-winning team, and he's been head coach of USA Men's basketball since 2021.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch expects his star player to shine at the World Cup, under Kerr's tutelage.

Finch is excited for his young star to be playing at the World Cup, with an action-packed summer ahead of him.

To be around other really good basketball players, and I'm very excited he gets to play for Steve Kerr and those guys.

He's only had one coach in his professional career, and that's been me. But he needs to hear other people too.

Edwards has excelled in his role over the summer, and expectations continue to rise. Coach Chris Finch expects dazzling performances from him, and so do the fans.

Anthony Edwards is on the path to become one of Team USA's all-time greats

Anthony Edwards has had a superb outing so far this summer, playing with young players like Austin Reaves, Brandon Ingram, and Mikal Bridges. He's been the scoring leader for the USA in the showcase games so far.

In their final game against the Germans, USA looked like they would end up on the losing side, but Ant-Man willed his way into the win column.

Scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter, Edwards single-handedly helped USA wipe out a 16-point deficit, going on to win the game 99-91.

Edwards has quickly established himself as "that guy" for Steve Kerr's side. He's demanding his coach to play him more, and not just off the bench because he knows what he's capable of.

Hungry for success and humble enough to keep learning, Anthony Edwards has all the right things to become an all-time great.

