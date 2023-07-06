Basketball
Timberwolves Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

By Sean Cavanaugh
Modified Jul 06, 2023 18:40 GMT
2022 NBA Rookie Portraits
Wendell Moore Jr. will look to earn a bigger role with the Minnesota Timberwolves at summer league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to develop young talent to surround their newly extended superstar Anthony Edwards. They are looking to make the next step and become contenders in the Western Conference.

Players on their Summer League roster will be showcasing their talents to earn a regular-season roster spot. The Timberwolves did not have a first-round draft pick last month.

Minnesota is listed at 35/1 to win Summer League. There will not be a ton of buzz surrounding this squad in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League roster

Player

Position

Brendan Adams

Guard

Kris Bankston

Center

Brian Bowen II

Guard

DJ Carton

Guard

Javonte Cooke

Guard

Jaylin Galloway

Forward

Feron Hunt

Forward

Theo John

Forward

Leonard Miller

Forward

Josh Minott

Forward

Wendell Moore

Forward

Matteo Spagnolo

Guard

Sam Waardenburg

Forward

Phillip Wheeler

Forward

Brandon Williams

Guard

Trevion Williams

Forward

Kok Yat

Forward

The Timberwolves are carrying a huge Summer League roster. Not many teams are bringing 18 players. It’s a roster full of NBA hopefuls. Not many are guaranteed a place with the Wolves or any other NBA team.

Timberwolves' Summer League coaches

Assistant coach Max Lefevre will be Minnesota's Summer League coach.

Timberwolves' schedule

Date and Time

Opponent

Channel

July 7 (4:30pm ET)

New Orleans Pelicans

NBA TV

July 10 (10pm ET)

Utah Jazz

ESPNU

July 12 (4pm ET)

Atlanta Hawks

ESPN2

July 13 (7:30pm ET)

Sacramento Kings

NBA TV

Game #5

TBD

TBD

The Timberwolves do not have a tough schedule. Their most exciting matchup may be against the Utah Jazz and their plethora of first round picks.

Minnesota will need a strong run to make the semifinals. It may need to go undefeated to do sp.

What to watch for

Leonard Miller from the G League Ignite was drafted No. 33 last month. He will be the headline name on this squad. He spent a year training in Vegas with the Ignite and should have some home-court advantage. He led the Ignite in scoring with 18.0 points per game.

Duke alum Wendell Moore is another name to watch for Minnesota. The big will be trying to earn more of a role with the team’s NBA roster.

