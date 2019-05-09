Times beat Army to remain unbeaten in Nepal basketball League

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8 // 09 May 2019, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Times International Club is the only unbeaten team in Nepal Basketball League 2019

Times International Club defeated Nepal Army Club 103 – 96 in double overtime to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Times took the first quarter 22 - 16 while Army took the second quarter 18 - 15. Army took the third quarter 27 - 21 to go to last quarter with 3 points lead but Times took the last quarter 22 - 19 to level the score at 80 points and force the match to overtime.

Both teams scored 7 points each in the 1st overtime. But Times International Club took the second overtime 16 - 9 to win the match. Bijay Burja of Times International Club was declared man of the match.

In the other match of the day, Kirtipur Basketball Club defeated Nepal Police Club 88 – 86 in overtime to register their first win in Nepal basketball League 2019.

Kirtipur Basketball Club took first two quarters 23 – 8 and 18 – 15 respectively. But Nepal Police Club took the remaining two quarters 25 – 16 and 25 - 16 respectively to level the score and force the match into overtime. Kirtipur Basketball Club took the overtime with 15 – 13 to win the match by 88 – 86 and register their first win in the league.

Suraj Khadgi of Kirtipur Basketball Club who scored 31 points and provided 5 assists was declared man of the match.

Total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.