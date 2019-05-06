Times beat defending champions Golden Gate in day 9 of Nepal Basketball League

Times International Club maintains their winning streak by defeating defending champions Golden Gate International Club 72 – 58 in day 9 of the ongoing Nepal basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal national basketball team’s center Bikram Joshi who is playing for Times International Club in the Nepal Basketball League was declared man of the match for his 17 points, 26 rebounds and 2 blocks to help his team beat the defending champions Golden Gate.

Man of the match Bikram Joshi (L)

Times International Club so far has played 4 matches (won all 4 matches) and Golden Gate International Club has also played 4 matches (win 2 and loss 2 matches) in this year’s league.

Until the completion of the day 9 of the Nepal Basketball League, Times International Club and Nepal Army Club has maintain their 100% winning record by winning all the matches (4 wins out of 4 matches played) they have played.

Meanwhile three Bangladesh national basketball players Shawn Chowdhury, Mohammad Khaled Mahmud Akash and Shahinur Rahman Sajib arrived in Nepal to participate in Nepal Basketball League 2019. They will be playing for the Nepal Police Club.

Times International Club will play Kirtipur Basketball Club while Golden Gate International Club will take on Nepal Police Club in day 10 of the Nepal basketball League 2019.

Total of eight teams; Golden Gate International Club, Nepal Army Club, Nepal Police Club, Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club, Royal Basketball Club, Kirtipur Basketball Club, Times International Club and South Siders Basketball Club are participating the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.