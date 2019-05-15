×
Times beat South Siders to maintain unbeaten run in Nepal Basketball League

Dinesh Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
49   //    15 May 2019, 07:42 IST

Shahanur Rahaman Gttojib (L) of Nepal Police Club was adjudged man of the match for his match winning performance
Shahanur Rahaman Gttojib (L) of Nepal Police Club was adjudged man of the match for his match winning performance

Times International Club defeated South Siders Basketball Club 77 – 65 to remain undefeated in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

South Siders Basketball Club was better side in the first half of the match. Times International Club took the first quarter 20 – 18 while South Siders Basketball Club took the second quarter 20 – 7.

Going into the halftime break, South Siders were leading by 11 points. But after the half time, Times were too much to handle for South Siders.

Times took the last two quarters 30 – 17 and 20 – 10 respectively to maintain their unbeaten run in this year’s league.

Mabindra Bhandari netted 18 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to help his team maintain unbeaten run in Nepal Basketball League 2019. He was declared as the man of the match.

So far, Times International Club is the only undefeated team in this year’s Nepal Basketball League.

In the other match of the day, Nepal Police Club beat Royal Basketball Club 109 – 68. Police took the first two quarters 24 – 15 and 27 – 20.

Royal tried to come back in the match by taking the third quarter 28 – 26 but Police were too strong in the last quarter as they took it by 32 – 5 to win the match comfortably.

Shahanur Rahaman Gttojib of Nepal Police Club was adjudged man of the match for his match winning 21 points, 1 block, 4 assists and 14 rebounds.

Total of eight teams are participating in the second edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019.

The league will be played in home and away round robin format. Total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

