Times International Club stays perfect in Nepal Basketball League 2019

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5 // 06 May 2019, 22:49 IST

Manish KC (R) of Times International Club was declared man of the match for his 18 points, 9 rebounds & 2 steals

After the completion of day 10 of Nepal Basketball League 2019, Times International Club stays perfect by maintaining their 100% winning streak after they defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 66 – 58 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

It was Kirtipur Basketball Club that started the match brightly by taking the first quarter 14 – 13 but Times came out strong and took the second quarter 16 – 9 to go to halftime break with the leading score of 29 - 23. After the break times took the third quarter 20 – 17 which decided to be the decisive score for Times to win the match. Kirtipur tried to come back in the match by taking last quarter 18 - 17 but was too late to avoid defeat. Manish KC of Times International Club was declared man of the match for his 18 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals to help his team maintain 100 percent winning record (5 win our of 5 matches played) in his years league. Meanwhile, Kirtipur Basketball Club has lost all the matches (5 lost out of 5 played) they have played so far.

In the second match of the day 10 of the league, defending champions Golden Gate International Club suffered back to back loss as they went down 70 - 79 with Nepal Police Club.

Bikash Gurung of Nepal Police Club was adjudged man of the match for his match winning 23 points and 15 rebounds. So far Nepal Police Club has played four (win 2 loss 2) and defending champions Golden Gate has played 5 (win 2 and loss 3) matches in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Nepal Army Club will take on Royal Basketball Club while South Siders Basketball Club will play Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club in day 11 of the Nepal Basketball League 2019.

Total of eight teams have participated in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run till 22 June 2019.

Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League 2019 with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.