Times outplay Kirtipur to reclaim top spot in Nepal Basketball League

Dinesh Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 22 May 2019, 20:43 IST

Sri Lankan import Praneeth Udumalagala (L) of Times Basketball Club was adjudged the Man of the Match

Times International Club defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 91-77 to reclaim the top spot in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Unbeaten in the league, Times Basketball Club started the match brightly by taking the first quarter 26-18. The second quarter was evenly matched with both teams scoring 21 points each. Going into the half time break, Times Basketball Club was leading by 8 points with a score of 47-39.

After the half time break, Times Basketball Club took the third quarter 17-7 to take the match beyond the struggling Kirtipur Basketball Club. Times Basketball Club took the last quarter 31-26 to win the match by 23 points with the final score being 95-72.

Sri Lankan import Praneeth Udumalagala of Times Basketball Club was adjudged the Man of the Match for his machining display of 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Times Basketball Club is the only undefeated team in Nepal Basketball Club having won all the 10 matches they have played until now while Kirtipur Basketball Club have played 9 matches (won 2 and lost 7).

Nepal Police Club will take on defending champions Golden Gate International Club while Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club plays South Siders Basketball Club next in the league.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 which commenced on 27 April 2019 and will conclude on 22 June 2019.