"To what ends will Cuban go?!" "Nice try we all know that’s Mark Cuban in his undercover boss disguise" - Redditors react to Stephen Curry getting tripped by Mavs beer vendor during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals

In what felt like a blowout win, Stephen Curry and company might have secured a spot in the NBA finals with a win in Dallas on Sunday. Game 4 of the Western Conference finals will be played on Tuesday at the American Airlines center.

During the game, as Stephen Curry closed out on a Reggie Bullock three, he tripped on the sidelines, which at first was suspected on the TNT broadcast to be a distasteful fan interaction.

However, it was later confirmed that Curry tripped over a vendor who was taking an order for a spectator sitting courtside.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp After contesting a shot, Stephen Curry appears to have tripped over a sideline waiter.



After contesting a shot, Stephen Curry appears to have tripped over a sideline waiter.https://t.co/y9jC7JdeEC

r/NBA had a field day with the clip and sent it some hilarious reactions to the situation:

Thankfully, there were reportedly no serious injuries to either party.

Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry showed up big-time in Game 3 to go 3-0 up

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and 11 assists. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 27 points and 11 rebounds and Klay Thompson added 19 points to the tally.

The Golden State Warriors continued their run of great games in the playoffs, taking a road-win in Dallas on Sunday. They are now 3-0 up in the Western Conference finals.

Stephen Curry has had seven 30-point performances in the playoffs thus far and shot 50.0% from three-point range (5/10) on Sunday after a 6/10 performance on Friday in Game 2. He now averages 28/8/7 in the series and 27/5/6 in the playoffs.

But the story of the night undoubtedly was that of Andrew Wiggins. A former No.1 pick, Andrew Wiggins came to the Golden State Warriors in a trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier in the season, Wiggins performed with incredible efficiency and earned a spot on the 2022 All-Star team as a starter.

But the 2022 playoffs have really been where Wiggins has proven his mettle. Wiggins is a big part of the Warriors playing bigger than they are, out-rebounding the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks. He also led the team in rebounding in the first-round versus the Denver Nuggets.

Wiggins' 27/11 performance, combined with the best dunk in the playoffs and one of the best dunks in the playoffs ever, the Golden State Warriors are in prime position to return to the NBA finals after a 3 year hiatus.

Edited by Adam Dickson