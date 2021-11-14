"To me, he's the greatest show on earth when it comes to basketball." - JJ Redick in awe of Steph Curry's start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center last night. The game ended in favor of the Warriors, who won by a 119-93 victory. Curry posted 40 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, helping the Warriors clinch the win as he had the most points of the night.

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst J.J. Redick has been amazed by Curry's performance thus far this season. He couldn't hold back his excitement in his Three Four Two segment and referred to Steph Curry as "the greatest show" in regards to the game of basketball.

"To me, he's the greatest show on earth when it comes to basketball."

Redick made his way into the NBA in 2006, having been selected by the Orlando Magic as a first-round pick in the draft. He spent seven seasons with the Magic before representing the Milwaukee Bucks, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. He has a career average of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Unguarded Steph Curry continues his league rampage

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three pointer in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on November 12, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The 2020-21 NBA season saw Steph Curry finish as the lead scorer in the league, registering an explosive 32 points per game. He is on track to do the same this season, posting 28.4 points per game in 12 appearances made.

His overall game has seen a massive improvement as he glides easily on the court, finding the hoop more often than not. Steph Curry's improved shooting and playmaking ability have made him almost impossible to guard.

He currently has completed more rebounds, assists, and steals per game than he made in the previous season.

The Warriors continued their almost perfect record after a 26-point differential win against the Bulls. Steph Curry's 40-points tally led the Warriors and their second-best player, Andrew Wiggins, posted 15 points. Curry recorded a field goal shooting accuracy of 62.5% while posting 52.9% from beyond the arc.

The night against the Bulls bore new records for the Warriors' Baby-Faced Assassin. Steph Curry posted his 9 three-pointers from 17 attempts, making it his 36th game with 9+ three-points. He also surpassed Ray Allen's record for most career threes in the regular season and the playoffs.

