“Too many players believe they are ‘the guy’” - Scot Pollard believes the NBA has a mentality problem right now, says Kevin Durant has never dragged a team to a championship

Kevin Durant's trade request has become a dominant story this summer. Many have criticized his decision, saying it confirms he can't lead a team to a title. Former NBA player Scot Pollard said a problematic mentality is looming throughout the league. He feels that everybody thinks they are the prime guy but are role players.

“Too many players believe they are ‘the guy.’ … I’m not trying to take away from KD. I think he’s an incredible player, but I don’t think he has ever dragged a team to a championship," Pollard said.

@ScotPollard31 weighs in on a problem that the NBA faces today "Too many players believe that they are 'the guy'."

Kevin Durant’s only two championships come from his time with Golden State. Some argue that Steph Curry and company needed Durant just as much as he needed them to beat LeBron. However, that narrative has ceased after this year's championship win from the Warriors. Steph Curry proved that he can win with his squad without Durant.

KD's time in Brooklyn doesn't look great for his legacy. Many felt that Durant wanted to prove he could win without the Warriors. However, his time there could end with his trade request. With the disappointment in Brooklyn last season, the question arises, is Kevin Durant ‘that guy?'

“If you keep getting traded around, and you keep playing for different teams, how good are you?" Pollard said. "In my day, you know, the players that were the best, the teams did everything they could to keep them. They didn’t ship them off in hopes of getting someone better.”

Kevin Durant is "that guy," but not acting like it

There are arguably only a few players in the league that one would say are better than Kevin Durant. Shipping him off for someone better is not realistic. Brooklyn could trade him for a younger, developing player.

While Pollard's argument doesn't seem to apply to Durant, it does seem to fit other players. Not many can do what Durant does. Criticizing his request for a trade is one thing, but questioning if he is among the game's elite is another.

But several players last year and during this offseason have spoken of themselves or acted as if they are the leading difference for their squad.

“When you’ve got this many players, especially in small markets just saying ‘Oh I wanna go play for the Lakers’, be great where you are," Pollard said. "Be happy, be lucky you are in the NBA. … Unless you are ‘that guy’ for the franchise, you’re just a role player.”

Pollard isn't necessarily defining Durant as a "role player." Perhaps he's suggesting Durant should lead a team to a title before behaving like "that guy."

“Theres a whole lot of players chirping like they are LeBron, and that’s the problem.”

