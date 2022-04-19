"Took me a while to get them loud, I was disappointed" - Draymond Green on getting the crowd going after Nuggets players' internal conflict

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and several members of the Golden State Warriors were masterfully playing up to the crowd while beating the Denver Nuggets. It was quite embarrassing for the Nuggets as the Warriors’ superstars drove the Chase Center crowd into a frenzy by the midway point of the third quarter.

During the Warriors’ 44-point explosion in the third quarter, a scuffle broke out on the Denver Nuggets bench. To get the crowd’s attention, Green went near center court and excitedly pointed out the commotion to the fans.

Here’s what the Warriors’ heart and soul had to say about the whole incident:

“I just saw them arguing. I wasn’t sure who’s arguing, but somebody’s down there arguing. The crowd should notice that. They should be very loud for that. Took me a while to get them loud, I was disappointed. Shoot!”

The Nuggets completely disintegrated on national TV and in their biggest game of the season.

Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing

Denver actually had a fast start earlier in the game and was able to keep up with Golden State despite being undermanned. The 76-point eruption, combining the second and third quarters, however, wilted the Nuggets as they fell to a 126-106 defeat.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins.

It’s only Game 2 and the series will now move to the Rocky Mountains in the next two games, where Denver’s home crowd is expected to be just as rowdy. Head coach Mike Malone knows, though, that if this is the way his team reacts to adversity, they’re going to be looking at a long summer.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: "If we're fragmented, if we're breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series."

Draymond Green has been impressive against Nikola Jokic

Draymond Green has significantly lessened Nikola Jokic's impact in the series between the Warriors and Nuggets. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

One of the most crucial parts of the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets series was always going to be how Draymond Green contains the NBA’s reigning MVP. The Nuggets have overachieved this season because the “Joker” has been playing at a historic level. There’s a reason why the Serbian superstar is leading the MVP race yet again.

Draymond Green, who’s considered by many to be one of the best all-time defenders, has done a terrific job on Nikola Jokic. Denver’s franchise player is averaging 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the ongoing series.

These are gaudy numbers, but without “Dray,” Jokic’s numbers would have been even more impactful.

Nikola Jokic gets ejected. Draymond Green celebrates and sends him off as soon as the referees makes the call.

Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets in scoring, rebounding and assists in their first-round matchup against the Warriors. However, he’s also had the worst net rating in the first two games of the series, largely due to the Warriors’ defensive ace.

Green’s impact on defense is about as important as the marksmanship of Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. He will continue to be crucial as the Warriors travel to Denver for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

