Top 10 3-Point Shooters in NBA Playoffs history

LeBron and Steph are all in the Top 5 but neither are No. 1

The NBA universe has witnessed some great shooters, who shoot well from behind the arc with ease. Sometimes, it looks like they are in a practice game. With good defenders closing on them, they do not hesitate to let one fly from downtown. That is the level of confidence these players have upon themselves. This confidence did not get built in a single day.

There is a lot of practice that is involved so that we get to see them make all those tough contested shots. In the Playoffs, in particular, when the teams play some really good defense not giving away open 3s because of the stakes involved, these shooters make 3s with even more precision and ease.

Here, we look at top 10 players who shoot the ball really well in the post-season, with respect to the number of 3-point field goals made:

#10 Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce shooting over Knicks' Defender Jason Kidd in 2013

Paul Pierce is one of the best players the NBA has ever witnessed. He is known for his days with the Boston Celtics and was part of their Big 3 along with Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett that won the franchise it's 18th championship back in 2008. He was named Finals MVP for that championship run.

Pierce who was a 10-time All-Star was known to be a good shooter. He shot the long-ball well, particularly in the post-season. He was the winner of the NBA 3-point shooting contest during the All-Star weekend in 2010 at the age of 33.

Playing alongside a playmaker like Rajon Rondo, he was used to taking a lot of three-pointers. The Celtics also had Allen on the team, who is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time.

Pierce, who averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game over his long career, has made 276 3-pointers after taking 777 shots with a 3-point field goal percentage of 35.5 in the Playoffs.

Boston Celtics retired his jersey No.34 in 2018.