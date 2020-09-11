The LA Lakers have had some high-profile fans over the years. Located near Hollywood, the Lakers have seen many actors and comedians at their games regularly. We bring to you a list of the top 10 celebrity fans of the LA Lakers over the years.

Who are the top 10 celebrity fans of the LA Lakers?

Some high-profile names from the world of films and music make this list. Here are the top 10 celebrity fans of the LA Lakers

#10 Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell at a LA Lakers game

To start our list we have comedian and actor Will Ferrell. Ferrell has been attending LA Lakers games for several years now and while he may not be among the more fanatic supporters of the team, he still makes it to many games a year.

#9 Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg at a Lakers game

Snoop Dogg has been a vocal fan of the LA Lakers for a very long time indeed. He often posts clips of himself commenting on the games, and his support for the team over the years has never waned.

Snoop is also very well acquainted with many of the superstars of the league due to his legendary status in the hip-hop industry.

#8 Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio sitting courtside at Staples Center

One of the most famous Hollywood actors of our time, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the LA Lakers' most ardent supporters since the 1990s. According to Kobe Bryant, while Leo tends to keep a low profile, he would often be seated with Kobe's family during games.

#7 Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington with Kobe Bryant

One of Hollywood's most famous actors, Denzel Washington has been a common attendee for the LA Lakers home games. While he may not be the most vocal and excited fan, he has been around the team for a long, long time and makes it to the seventh spot on our list of top 10 celebrity fans of the LA Lakers.

#6 Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia pumped up at a LA Lakers game

Another Hollywood star to make this list is Andy Garcia. Garcia has spoken about being a fan of the LA Lakers since the days of Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.

Andy Garcia checking out Lakers shootaround before the game. pic.twitter.com/kAexNWrMFX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 3, 2018

Garcia has often been found at Lakers games since the 1980s and has supported the team through thick and thin.

#5 Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall sitting courtside at a LA Lakers game

A longtime friend of Magic Johnson, Arsenio Hall has been a supporter of the LA Lakers since the Showtime 1980s. This was the time when both the LA Lakers and Arsenio Hall were at their peak.

Hall was a constant presence at Magic Johnson's side before and after games back in the 1980s, and has been an ardent Lakers fan ever since.

#4 Dyan Cannon

Dyan Cannon has been a longtime Lakers fan

A name that might not be known to young LA Lakers fans out there is Dyan Cannon. From the days of Elgin Baylor, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain to the more recent days of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, Hollywood actress Dyan Cannon has seen it all.

Cannon is one of the earliest and most popular celebrity fans of the LA Lakers and would often be seen sitting courtside right next to the team during games.

#3 Ice Cube

Ice Cube and his family at a LA Lakers game

The rapper of N.W.A. fame, Ice Cube, is one of the leading supporters of the LA Lakers in the hip hop community. Ice Cube grew up in LA and has been a fan ever since he was a young kid.

Ice Cube has his private box at the Staples Center where he is seen very often in marquee Lakers games. He has often gone on air to voice his support for the team for the past few decades.

#2 Flea and Anthony Kiedis

Flea speaking to LA Lakers legends before a game

The two leading men of the band Red Hot Chilli Peppers make it to second place on our list. The two have been fanatics of the LA Lakers since the days of the Showtime Lakers.

They had even written a song about Magic and Kareem in one of their early albums. Flea and Kiedis are definitely among the most loyal celebrity fans for the LA Lakers, attending games courtside each year.

#1 Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson, the greatest LA Lakers celebrity fan

Perhaps the most popular celebrity fan for the LA Lakers is three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson. The celebrated actor is one of the most loyal fans in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant’s final bucket in the NBA. (He would later have 2 free throws) Look at the celebrities he has on their feet. Jack Nicholson, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg are all celebrating. Kanye’s high-fiving random Laker fans. Shaq in absolute awe of his performance. pic.twitter.com/XwWARDuZCu — ً (@NYYDJ2) January 27, 2020

Nicholson has been a fan of the LA Lakers since the 1970s and has regularly attended games ever since. He is also well known for his antics on the sidelines, which make him one of the most loved fans for all of Laker Nation.

