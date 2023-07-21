Top 10 Centers of NBA 2K24 including Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

As the new NBA season approaches, gaming fans can begin looking forward to NBA 2K24. The gaming platform releases a new iteration of the game every year, with updated rosters, player ratings, and challenges.

NBA 2K has quickly grown into one of the most popular and competitive games on the planet.

This past season, there were multiple dominant big men in the league. Some of them made their presence felt in the paint, others from the perimeter - but the result was always the same: they made their team better. Here are the top 10 centers in NBA 2K24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Nikola Jokic - 97 Overall

Following the season Nikola Jokic had, where he won an NBA championship and was named as Finals MVP, it's no surprise that he's rated a 97, making him one of the two best big men in the game.

Jokic is currently seen as one of the most talented players in the world, and his NBA2k24 rating matches that reputation.

#2 Joel Embiid - 97 Overall

Joel Embiid might not have won a championship last season, but he was named as the league MVP. Now, Embiid will be looking to follow up his individual success by challenging for a championship next season.

#3 Bam Adebayo - 87 Overall

There's a pretty steep drop after Jokic and Embiid in terms of NBA2k24 rating, but it makes sense that Bam Adebayo would be the player to rank third. Adebayo helped lead the Miami Heat to an NBA Finals spot last season and has proven himself to be one of the most versatile centers in the NBA.

#4 Kristaps Porzingis - 87 Overall

Similar to Adebayo, Kristaps Porzingis has an NBA2k24 rating of 87 overall. The veteran big man is coming off the best season of his career and recently joined the Boston Celtics via a trade. Porzingis is a talented scorer and drop defender who can help a team in a number of ways.

#5 Karl-Anthony Towns - 86 Overall

NBA2k24 has Karl-Anthony Towns rounding out their top-five big men. Towns is a skilled scorer and rebounder but has seen his production take a slight dip since Rudy Gobert joined the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#6 Brook Lopez - 85 Overall

Brook Lopez has rebuilt his game throughout his career. Once seen as a dominant low-post scorer, Lopez is now one of the best stretch-fives in the NBA and is a fierce defender. NBA2k24 appears to have Lopez's rating correct, as not many big men have had the defensive impact of Lopez in recent seasons.

#7 Myles Turner - 85 Overall

Myles Turner had a solid season for the Indiana Pacers last year. The big man is a capable three-point shooter, rim protector, and rim runner. NBA2k24 will ensure that Turner is capable of being a starting big man on almost every team in the league.

#8 Rudy Gobert - 84 Overall

Rudy Gobert has struggled since joining the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Gobert is still a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year and is arguably the best rim protector in the NBA. With a slightly limited offensive game, NBA2k24 had no choice but to rank Gobert in the lower half of their top 10.

#9 Jarrett Allen - 84 Overall

Jarrett Allen is still young and is developing his game year-on-year. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man is an elite rim runner who can protect the rim on defense and provide a lob threat on offense.

The lack of a post-game or ability to score over multiple levels is what currently holds Allen back from being among the elite centers in the league.

#10 Deandre Ayton - 84 Overall

Rounding out the top 10 NBA2k24 big men is Deandre Ayton, who operates as an offensive hub for the Phoenix Suns, especially as an initiator with his screening, and dribble hand-off actions.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence