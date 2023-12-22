Top 10 most efficient NBA post-up players this season ft Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Jokic

NBA teams now use the post-up far less frequently than they used to but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a crucial aspect of the modern game. Teams have changed how they use it, becoming craftier and smarter about when and where they use it. There are players in the league who still use it to score efficiently and to break down defenses.

The following is a list of the 10 most efficient NBA post-up players this season. Only players who average over two post-up possessions per game are listed.

Top 10 most efficient NBA post-up players this season

10. Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.9 points per game. Most of his offensive game is concentrated in the post where he is one of the most effective centers in the league.

Valanciunas ranks in the 65.1 percentile in scoring efficiency on post-ups of players with more than two possessions per game. All statistics are according to NBA.com.

9. Nikola Jokic

While Jokic is putting up more points in the post than most players on this list, his efficiency is not quite at the elite level. He ranks in the 69.9 % in post-up shooting efficiency.

The former MVP is still averaging 26.5 ppg and 10.3 field goals.

8. Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies big man became the second-youngest player in NBA history after Dwight Howard to be named NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Jackson Jr. is still a threat in the post this season, ranking in the 72.3 percentile in scoring efficiency. He is averaging 21.5 ppg and will be expected to play a pivotal role as the Grizzlies aim to make a playoff push with the return of Ja Morant.

7. Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP would be higher on the list if efficiency wasn't a major factor. According to NBA.com, Embiid is getting plenty of possessions in the post but he is not converting at a high level.

He has a 77.1 percentile in post-up scoring efficiency.

6. DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan is quietly having another impressive season. Derozan has a scoring percentile of 78.3, good enough to be the sixth most efficient post player this season.

With trade rumors swirling around most Bulls players, DeRozan's value remains high in the market.

Anthony Davis

LA Laker's big man has been a constant feature in the higher echelons of postplay for many years. This year is no different as Davis is netting 1.16 points per possession while posting up an average of 4.2 times per game.

Davis ranks in the 80.7 percentile in scoring efficiency. The Lakers will need him to keep attacking the paint, rebounding, and defending the rim if they are to contend for a championship.

4. Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is not necessarily known as a post-player. He is only going to the post two times in a game which is translating to a decent 2.3 points per possession.

When Harris posts up, good things happen and coach Nick Nurse should be looking to feed him the ball more, especially against smaller guards and forwards.

Jayson Tatum's game continues to evolve right before our eyes. He has always been a good post player capable of taking defenders to the rim and hitting them with a variety of moves, and nothing has changed this season.

Tatum ranks in the 84.3 percentile in scoring efficiency in the post. Of players who average more than two post-up possessions per game, only two players are better than Tatum in the league.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony Towns is having a spectacular season. His Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting at the top of the competitive Western conference and he's paying at a great level. Out of 4.2 post possessions, he's netting 1.16 points.

He's the second most efficient post player this season with a 95.2 percentile in the category.

1. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is the most efficient post player in the league so far. The 7 ft 2 Boston player is making the most of his 2.6 possessions in the post to rack up 1.39 points per possession.

Porzingis is a major cog for the highly-touted Celtics' campaign to win an NBA championship. Similar to Tobias Harris, head coach Joe Mazulla should be looking to get him more touches in the post.