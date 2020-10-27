There are a multitude of factors involved in a winning NBA team, such as the presence of a superstar, supporting stars, role players and so on. Out of all these factors, though, the head coach may just be the biggest of them all. Even the most gifted teams in the NBA are bound to fail without a great head coach to guide the franchise in the right direction.

On that note, let us have a look at the Top 10 head coaches in the NBA right now.

Top 10 head coaches in the NBA right now

For this list, we have largely considered the achievements of various head coaches in the NBA in recent times and the quality and mettle they have shown in the clutchest of situations. We have also given credence to their performances during the 2019-20 NBA season more than any other season.

#10 Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks)

Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer had a simple but very effective plan for the Milwaukee Bucks. Put the ball in Giannis Antetokounmpo's hands, and surround him with shooters.

Under Budennholzer, the Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA during the last regular season, have been one of the best in the league for a few years now.

The only reason why Budenholzer comes in at number ten in our list of the top 10 head coaches in the NBA right now is due to his lack of success in the postseason. However, he could still turn it around for the franchise in the near future.

#9 Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls)

Billy Donovan

The OKC Thunder received a chance at a fresh start after the departure of Russell Westbrook, and under the leadership of Billy Donovan, the team has prospered.

Donovan led the franchise to an impressive finish to the regular season. The Thunder managed to secure the fifth seed in a stacked Western Conference. Even with a largely young roster and with just one superstar, Billy Donovan proved his worth in the NBA by going seven games against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Chris Paul and the OKC Thunder is not your typical 1st round matchup!!! If I’m a contender in the West I’m trying to stay away from them. Carry on... pic.twitter.com/mCfHZBZVRm — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 9, 2020

With Billy Donovan joining the Chicago Bulls now, it will be interesting to see how the head coach revives the storied franchise next season.