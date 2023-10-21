Top 10 highest-earning NBA players right now ft. LeBron James at $127.6 million

As basketball contracts become increasingly lucrative, the highest-earning NBA players are also seeing a surge in their earnings. However, the player who tops the earnings chart this year is actually generating more income from endorsements than from his contract.

With the growing availability of endorsements and the expansion of the salary cap, NBA players are cashing in on their fortunes.

Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen compiled a list of the NBA's highest-earning players using pre-tax figures encompassing base salaries and off-court earnings like sneaker deals.

Here are the top 10 highest-earning NBA players this season:

#10. Paul George

Paul George, a star player for the LA Clippers, secured the tenth spot on the list of top NBA earners. With a total contract worth $54.1 million, George's salary constitutes a significant portion of his earnings this year, standing at $45.6 million, while endorsements contribute an additional $8.5 million.

#9. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, the reigning Finals MVP from the Denver Nuggets, is ranked ninth on the list of top NBA earners. His earnings of $54.6 million this year are comprised mainly of his $47.6 million salary, supplemented by endorsements totaling $7 million.

#8. James Harden

James Harden, the disgruntled star for the Philadelphia 76ers, clinched the eighth spot on the list. With a total income of $55.6 million, Harden's salary makes up a significant part at $35.6 million, while endorsements play a substantial role, accounting for $20 million.

The NBA recently fined Harden $100,000 for making his trade demand public and calling 76ers general manager Daryl Morey a “liar” in the process. This penalty may seem like an insignificant loss considering Harden's wealth.

#7. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, secured the seventh position among the top NBA earners. His total earnings amount to an impressive $56.6 million, with a substantial salary of $47.6 million and endorsements adding an additional $9 million. He recently signed a shoe deal with Skechers.

#6. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, who was recently acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks, grabbed the sixth spot with a whopping $62.6 million in earnings, primarily fueled by a salary of $45.6 million. His endorsements contribute significantly, amounting to $17 million.

#5. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson landed in the fifth spot among the top NBA earners. Thompson's total earnings reach $64.2 million, with his salary accounting for $43.2 million and endorsements bringing in an additional $21 million.

#4. Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant secured the fourth spot on the list. He has $88.4 million in total earnings, composed of a salary of $46.4 million and money from endorsements totaling $42 million.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo clinched the third position with $90.6 million in earnings, with a considerable salary of $45.6 million and endorsements adding a whopping $45 million.

#2. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history, secured the second spot on the list. His total earnings are a huge $101.9 million, with a salary of $51.9 million and endorsements contributing $50 million.

#1. LeBron James

LeBron James is earning the most money among NBA players this year in his 21 seasons. The LA Lakers star took the top spot as the highest-earning player in the league with a staggering $127.6 million, composed of a salary of $47.6 million and endorsements amounting to $80 million.

Rank Player Total Earnings Salary Endorsements 1 LeBron James $127.6M $47.6M $80M 2 Stephen Curry $101.9M $51.9M $50M 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo $90.6M $45.6M $45M 4 Kevin Durant $88.4M $46.4M $42M 5 Klay Thompson $64.2M $43.2M $21M 6 Damian Lillard $62.6M $45.6M $17M 7 Joel Embiid $56.6M $47.6M $9M 8 James Harden $55.6M $35.6M $20M 9 Nikola Jokic $54.6M $47.6M $7M 10 Paul George $54.1M $45.6M $8.5M 11 Bradley Beal $53.2M $46.7M $6.5M 12 Jimmy Butler $52.7M $45.2M $7.5M 13 Kawhi Leonard $52.6M $45.6M $7M 14 Luka Dončić $52M $40M $12M 15 Zion Williamson $50M $34M $16M