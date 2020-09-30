It is no secret that NBA players are paid massive amounts of money to play basketball in front of millions of people. Even a mere role-player on a non-playoff team earns large sums of money. So how high can the money go? And who earns the most out of the several players in the league?

With those questions in mind, we created a list of the Top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA right now.

Top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA right now

For this list, we have excluded any outside income or endorsement deals that the players may have, strictly focusing on the salary they get from the NBA directly.

#10. Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tobias Harris comes in at number 10

NBA Salary: $32,742,000

Playing at small forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris comes in at number 10 on our list of the top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA right now.

The franchise had a disappointing run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where Harris performed at an above-average level. However, with the team coming back stronger with reduced injuries next season, we hope to see Harris' brilliance on the basketball court very soon.

#9. Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

Blake Griffin is a valuable player for the Detroit Pistons

NBA Salary: $34,449,964

A former first-overall pick, Blake Griffin plays power forward for the Detroit Pistons, alongside former MVP, Derrick Rose.

There is no question about how good of a player Griffin is but there are still questions looming over the Pistons and whether or not they can make the NBA Playoffs in the near future. No matter how much speculation there may be though, only time will tell what the answer truly is for the franchise.