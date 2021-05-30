Top 10 iconic nicknames in NBA history

The NBA has seen a plethora of iconic nicknames that perfectly capture the legacy behind their respective players. Quite a few nicknames over the league’s history became an integral part of the player’s identity. They are generally terms of endearment that become synonymous with the real names of the players, such as James “The Beard” Harden, or the Lakers’ legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr.

What if the NBA brought back the nickname jerseys? 💭 pic.twitter.com/PcnvlueWru — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2020

While quite a few nicknames are merely plays on the players’ names, the following article deals with true nicknames that players became universally attached to. Without further ado, we look at some of the most iconic nicknames in NBA history:

10 best nicknames in NBA history

Some of the best nicknames that the NBA saw were bestowed during the previous century. However, quite a few modern stars have also come to be recognized by famous nicknames in recent years. Philadelphia 76ers’ “The Process” Joel Embiid finally looks to be a favorite for the NBA MVP award this year, while Donavan “Spyda” Mitchell and Luka “El Matador” Doncic have also led their teams to the playoffs this year. Regardless, the following article will subjectively look at 10 of the best nicknames the NBA has ever seen.

#10 DeMarcus Cousins - Boogie

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was nicknamed “Boogie” even before he made it to the NBA. University of Kentucky’s assistant coach Rod Strickland had been impressed by Cousins’ dribbling skills, and told him that he had a “lot of boogie.” Needless to say, the NBA journeyman saw the nickname stick, although it did not really reference his dribbling skills during his NBA career. Instead, it is Cousins’ penchant for getting into trouble in the NBA that the name “Boogie” eventually became synonymous for. Currently, Cousins is trying to help the LA Clippers stage a comeback in their playoff series against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

DeMarcus Cousins

#9 Karl Malone – The Mailman

Utah Jazz legend and 14-time NBA All-Star Karl Malone never won an NBA championship. However, he is one of the greatest power-forwards to ever play the game and is still second on the all-time NBA scoring list, with LeBron James following close behind.

The Mailman, Karl Malone erupts for 61 points for the @utahjazz in 1990! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/Jw5nf0Ap0p — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 1, 2020

The Mailman always delivers, and the nickname is in truth a commonly used one in sports. However, there are not many athletes who perfectly captured the essence of Karl Malone. He spent his entire career averaging exactly 25 points per game, and finished with a whopping 36,928 points in the NBA.

