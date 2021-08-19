Top 10 individual performances from the 2021 NBA Summer League

The 2021 NBA Summer League has come to an end after ten days of fascinating basketball. The Sacramento Kings completed their unbeaten run in the competition by defeating the Boston Celtics in the finals.

In the build-up to the finals, multiple rookies and a few experienced NBA role players showed out. There were several exceptional performances, many of which spurred their teams to victories.

Every franchise has big decisions to make in terms of incorporating their draft picks into the team. While many have shown that they can be starters, others will still have to fight for a bigger role.

That said, let's look at the top ten individual performances from the 2021 NBA Summer League.

#10 Davion Mitchell vs Charlotte Hornets

Davion Mitchell during the 2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mitchell and the Sacramento Kings opened their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign on August 9, with a game against the Charlotte Hornets. It was a showdown between two out of the top 15 picks in the 2021 draft class.

The Sacramento Kings selected Mitchell as the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft while James Bouknight of the Charlotte Hornets was the 11th pick. While many had high expectations for both guards, Bouknight was completely shut down.

Although Mitchell registered only ten points and nine assists, he was a terror on defense. His defense made all the difference in the matchup as he held one of the Hornets' best players to only eleven points. After the Kings won the championship, he was named co-MVP of the event.

#9 Cam Thomas vs Washington Wizards

Cam Thomas was by far the best offensive player in the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Brooklyn Nets went neck-and-neck with the Washington Wizards in an intense matchup that ended after double overtime.

CAM. THOMAS. CASH.



Cam Thomas drains the triple off one foot to get the #NBASummer win for the @BrooklynNets! pic.twitter.com/xmp9mjWT2U — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2021

In the 84-81 victory, Cam made an exceptional three-pointer off one foot in a brilliant execution of an isolation play. He finished the game with 31 points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

#8 Jordan Nwora vs LA Clippers

Jordan Nwora #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Nwora returned from an impressive Olympic display for Team Nigeria and suited up for the 2021 NBA champions once again. He was responsible for leading the Bucks to their first win in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Nwora's performance was inspirational as he picked himself up despite a slow start. If it wasn't for the 22-year-old, the Bucks would have joined the Charlotte Hornets as the only teams to lose all their matchups in the competition.

It was a complete takeover in the second quarter, as Nwora made three consecutive 3-pointers in two minutes to end the period with 15 points. The sophomore has shown his effectiveness from range and might be called upon more frequently during the 2021-22 season.

#7 Tre Jones vs Charlotte Hornets

Tre Jones #3 of the San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones led the San Antonio Spurs to their first victory in the 2021 NBA Summer League after they lost their first two games. A narrow victory against the Charlotte Hornets was decided by a last-second driving layup from Jones.

Tre Jones put on a SHOW today and hit the game winner 🚨 @Tre3Jones



34 points

9 assists

8 rebounds

12/20 FG

9/9 FT

Game winner



Still only 21 years old 📈

(via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/2dDw0oS7g6 — Overtime (@overtime) August 12, 2021

The Spurs won the game 106-105, predominantly due to Jones' 34-point display. The 2020 second-round pick was one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

It was a poor display from the second-year guard in the area of turnovers as he finished the game with seven. However, his efficiency on offense helped the Spurs stay in the game to clinch their first and only victory.

