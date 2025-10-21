Top 10 international players heading into 2025-26 NBA season ft. Nikola Jokic

Over the past few years, international players have taken the NBA by storm. Since 2018-19, the NBA MVP has been an athlete born outside of the United States. Though the American identity of the NBA can never be erased, there are several international players who have established their dominance in the league.

Since the All-Star debacle earlier this year, there have been increased rumblings of American NBA players going up against "Team World" next year. This would be a blockbuster matchup, as the top international players of the NBA are comprised of perennial All-Stars, MVPs, and future champions.

Top 10 international players heading into 2025-26 NBA season

#10 - Jamal Murray

NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

It appears that Jamal Murray (who was born in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada) is constantly knocking on the door to becoming an All-Star. The one-time NBA champion could finally clear that career milestone this season if the Nuggets rise to the top of the standings.

#9 - Dyson Daniels

NBA: Atlanta Hawks-Media Day - Source: Imagn

Nicknamed "The Great Barrier Thief," Australian guard Dyson Daniels wowed everyone last season with his prolific steals. This year, Daniels could build on the momentum of winning Most Improved Player and earning a spot on the All-Defensive First Team.

#8 - Pascal Siakam

NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

Last season, Pascal Siakam cracked the top 50 in points per game and helped the Indiana Pacers get to the NBA Finals. Expect the versatile Cameroonian to play a bigger role for the Pacers after the departure of Myles Turner.

#7 - Franz Wagner

NBA: Preseason-New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn

Franz Wagner is entering the 2025-26 NBA season after riding the high of Germany's gold medal campaign in the most recent EuroBasket. Even more team success could be on his horizon as the Orlando Magic look to solidify their status as playoff contenders.

#6 - Alperen Sengun

NBA: Preseason-Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn

Alperen Sengun of Turkey is set to team up with Kevin Durant on a loaded Houston Rockets squad this year. There's nowhere to go but up for Sengun and his statistical production.

#5 - Victor Wembanyama

NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

It's only a matter of time before the French prodigy gets named an MVP for the first time ever. Victor Wembanyama just needs to put in more time.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty

After some tension in the Milwaukee Bucks camp, Giannis Antetokounmpo has decided to stay put with his current team. This means that the Greek Freak will continue stuffing stat sheets in a Bucks uniform.

#3 - Luka Doncic

NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

Here's some bad news for the rest of the NBA: Luka Doncic appears to have gotten in better shape, meaning that the Slovenian star is more fit than ever to score and assist teammates this season.

#2 - Nikola Jokic

NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Somehow, someway, Nikola Jokic continues to put up ridiculous numbers over the past few seasons. As a former NBA champion and a three-time MVP, the big Serbian is showing no signs of slowing down this year.

#1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Charlotte Hornets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Getty

The reigning regular season MVP and Finals MVP scored with tremendous ease this past season. Expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who calls Hamilton, Ontario his hometown, to be even more relentless this time around.

