Top 10 Miami Heat jerseys over the last 10 years

The Miami Heat usually have the trendiest NBA kits, making them one of the most fashion-aware teams in the league. The city of Miami itself is popular for its immaculate vibes, which has also influenced the kits.

They have rolled out some brilliant jerseys in the last decade, and in this article, we have ranked them 1st to 10th.

Ranking the 10 best Miami Heat jerseys in the last decade

Here are the top 10 Miami Heat jerseys of the last decade:

#1 - Miami Vice (City jerseys 2019-2020)

The Miami Vice jerseys capture the essence of the Miami Heat perfectly well, with the pink undertone giving the kit a modern look.

The neon-blue look combines with black borders and the Vice edition is arguably the most popular jersey in the Heat's last 10 years.

#2 - Miami Vice (City jerseys 2018-2019)

Coming second on the list is the 2018-19 edition of the Miami Heat Vice kits, which look glorious in their white color with pink and blue shades.

Fans continue to wear this jersey with aplomb, and it won't be a surprise to see a major section of them rocking it in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 - 2013 Championship Alternates (2012-13)

The 2013 NBA championship-winning Miami Heat team is considered to be one of the greatest teams of all time, featuring the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Ray Allen was also part of that squad, who etched his name in Heat history with a game-tying buzzer beater against the Spurs.

The jerseys they wore while lifting the jersey were not bad either, the red font combining well with the white background.

#4 - Miami Vice Black Edition (2017-2018)

The Miami Heat Vice jerseys are some of the best kits that have been seen in the NBA, and it's no surprise that the 2017-18 jersey also makes the top five.

Dwayne Wade's presence on the team made these jerseys even more popular, and their distinct color combination is also a major reason behind why they look so attractive.

#5 - Miami Heat White Hot jerseys (2012-13)

The Miami Heat White Hot jerseys are probably the most elegant and classy looking jerseys the franchise has donned yet.

The kits have a very simple design, but the simplicity certainly stands out and there is a good probability that a decent chunk of Miami Heat fans like this version better than some of the flashier kits.

