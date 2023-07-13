Top 10 NBA players who were drafted straight from high school featuring LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and more

Players like LeBron James entered the NBA straight out of high school, something that no longer happens in today's NBA. While LeBron James, and a number of other high-profile NBA superstars all entered the league straight out of high school, players now go through more development.

As we recently saw in the NBA draft, players now have a number of paths to get into the NBA. Between collegiate hoops, overseas play, the NBA G League Ignite and Overtime Elite, players don't simply make the jump from high school anymore like LeBron James.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 10 NBA players who were drafted straight out of high school.

Top 10 NBA players who were drafted straight from high school featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, & more

Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves

#10: Lou Williams

Back in 2005, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Lou Williams with the 45th pick in the draft. Over the next 17 seasons, Williams proved that he was without question one of the best sixth men in league history.

As a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, after Williams retired this season, his place in NBA history can't be denied.

BIG3 - Championship

#9: Jermaine O'Neal

Anyone who watched Jermaine O'Neal play basketball could feel the energy he brought to the court every night. As the 17th pick of the 1996 draft, the Eau Claire high school standout went on to make waves in the NBA, earning six All-Star selections during his career.

Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

#8: Tyson Chandler

In 2001, the LA Clippers used their No. 2 pick on Tyson Chandler, who played for Dominguez High School in Compton California. At 7-foot-0, Chandler made his presence felt over his career, notably earning the 2012 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

In addition, he played an integral role in the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 NBA championship.

BIG3 - Week Four

#7: Amar'e Stoudamire

Although Amar'e Stoudamire never won a ring, he's considered by many to be an elite power forward thanks to his six NBA All-Star selections. After being drafted with the ninth pick in the 2002 NBA draft, Stoudamire went on to have a wildly successful career with the Phoenix Suns and NY Knicks.

LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets

#6: Dwight Howard

While Dwight Howard may currently be playing in Taiwan, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy was an absolute unit in his prime. Behind Shaquille O'Neal, Howard without question goes down as the greatest Orlando Magic center of all time thanks to his dominant play from 2004-2012.

2019 NBA Finals - Game One

#5: Tracy McGrady

Many fans who saw Tracy McGrady play are still blown away by his athleticism to this day. After entering the league straight out of high school, McGrady's athleticism and explosiveness earned him immediate attention.

Over the course of his career, McGrady racked up seven All-Star selections while earning the reputation as one of the most ferocious dunkers in league history.

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

#4: Kevin Garnett

A player whose reputation precedes him, Kevin Garnett is without question one of the greatest power forwards of all time. The former No. 5 pick out of high school was a 15-time All-Star during his career, earning an MVP award during the 2004 season.

In addition to four-straight rebounding titles, he also won the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

#3: Moses Malone

After being drafted in the third round of the 1974 ABA draft out of high school, Moses Malone went on to have a legendary career. With an NBA title, a Finals MVP award and three NBA MVP awards, Malone dominated in his era.

In addition to his numerous accolades, Malone has the distinction of having his jersey number retired by two franchises.

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

#2: Kobe Bryant

A player who needs no introduction. Kobe Bryant entered the league as the No. 13 pick after playing high school basketball at Lower Merion. Once he joined the LA Lakers, Bryant put together one of the most impressive careers in NBA history, winning five NBA titles and two finals MVPs.

In addition to being a Hall of Famer, Bryant also has both No. 8 and No. 24 retired by the LA Lakers. Alongside LeBron James, he remains the most wildly successful player to come straight from high school.

(Suggested Reading: How one NBA champ used to mess with MJ using Kobe Bryant)

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

#1: LeBron James

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA, LeBron James has put together a career that's nothing short of remarkable. With four NBA titles, four finals MVPs and four MVP awards, LeBron James has transcended eras while making his mark on the sport.

Now, heading into year 21, LeBron James is adamant that he isn't done yet.

