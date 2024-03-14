Top 10 NBA players missing All-NBA selections due to 65-game rule in 2023-24 ft Joel Embiid

With the NBA's new 65-game rule requirement for awards, there have been some standout players in 2023-24 who won't be eligible to receive such honors.

The league implemented the rule during the offseason to curb load management. However, the reception has been mixed from some players, who argue that the game count is too many. Moreover, some players suffered from untimely injuries that have forced them to be sidelined for an extensive period.

From 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid to New York Knicks star Julius Randle, these players have already come up short of playing the minimum of 65 games.

Top 10 NBA players missing All-NBA selections due to 65-game rule in 2023-24

#10, Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton

Three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton has missed 23 games. Due to an ankle sprain, the Milwaukee Bucks have missed the spacing he provides for their offense, while also hampering their lineup rotations.

Middleton is averaging 14.8 points on 48.7% shooting, including 37.8% from beyond the arc, and 5.0 assists per game.

#9, Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine

Amid a challenging season for the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine was ruled out for the remainder of the team's final slate of games due to his foot injury needing surgery. The team has sorely missed his offensive production as they continue maneuvering toward a potential playoff spot.

LaVine put up 19.5 ppg on 45.2% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range, and 5.2 rebounds in 25 games.

#8, Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal

The third offensive option of the Phoenix Suns' big three, Bradley Beal has been set back by a multitude of injuries from ankle to hamstring injuries. The three-time NBA All-Star's track record of being sidelined has also slowed down his progress in on-court chemistry with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Be that as it may, Beal continues to average 18.6 ppg on 49.7% shooting, including 37.7% from beyond the arc.

#7, Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving

Compared to how his tenure started in Dallas in his 20 games after being traded last season, Kyrie Irving is having a far better run, fitting nicely into the Mavericks' rotation. However, he missed extensive time due to a heel injury on Dec. 8, when his teammate Dwight Powell accidentally landed on his leg while trying to secure a rebound.

Irving has played in 44 games, averaging 25.2 ppg on 48.9% shooting, including 41.3% from 3-point range, and 5.0 apg.

#6, OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby

Before the NBA trade deadline last month, the Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. The move proved to be an important one for New York as its offensive spacing improved, without jeopardizing its imposing defense.

Anunoby missed 18 games with the Knicks due to an elbow injury, before returning for Tuesday night's 106-79 victory against the 76ers. In his 15 games with the Knicks, he is averaging 15.5 ppg on 51.8% shooting and 4.6 rpg.

#5, Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis

Arguably one of the best moves of the 2023 offseason, the Boston Celtics' acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards has resulted in the NBA's best record (51-14). Due to his injury history, the Celtics have remained cautious about Porzingis' availability as they want to ensure that he's ready to go once the postseason rolls into town.

The big man has played in 46 games, putting up 20.4 ppg on 52.0% shooting and 7.0 rpg.

#4, Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has missed 19 games due to knee and ankle injuries. Despite that, Butler has posted quality numbers in his 14th season, putting up 21.6 ppg on 50.1% shooting, including 42.6% from beyond the arc.

#3, Julius Randle

New York Knicks star Julius Randle

Before the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 against the Miami Heat. He has been unavailable for 19 games now with the hope of returning to the team's lineup before the postseason.

Randle is averaging 24.0 ppg on 47.2% shooting and 9.2 rpg.

#2, Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, left

Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell has missed 18 games in one of his most impressive statistical seasons yet. He returned for Wednesday night's 116-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell is putting up 27.2 ppg on 47.0% shooting, including 37.3% from beyond the arc, and 6.1 apg.

#1, Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid

The 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, suffered a knee injury on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors when Jonathan Kuminga landed on his knee diving for the loose ball. He has missed 31 games, with his return timeline still in question.

He was having his most efficient season yet, averaging 35.3 ppg on 53.3% shooting and 11.3 rpg.