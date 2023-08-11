Top 10 NBA players right now ft. Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, & more

With the new NBA season approaching, fans have started debating on which players make it to the top 10. From Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to LeBron James and Luka Doncic, everyone has their take.

It's always interesting to see how each player will fare against the other at the start of a new basketball year.

Here is our current list of the top 10 players in the NBA right now.

Who are the top 10 NBA players right now?

1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, 2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Nikola Jokic is probably the best NBA player in the world right now. The 2023 NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP has previously won back-to-back MVP trophies and continues to show evolution in his game. This playmaker keeps showing potential to improve.

2 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Joel Embiid established himself as one of the best players in the NBA after winning the 2023 MVP award. Unfortunately, things did not work out for him as he continued to struggle during the postseason, with the Philadelphia 76ers falling before making it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Embiid is a dominant force on the floor and the primary reason why the Sixers must be a dangerous team.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable when attacking the rim at speed. Over the past few seasons, the former MVP and NBA Champion has shown initiative to make 3-point shots. Although Giannis will not be acing 3-pointers any time soon, his ability to keep a defense from sagging off him and building a wall during half-court coverage makes him a threat when attacking the rim.

4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has become the best guard in the NBA over recent seasons, and at just 24, still has years on him to grow. Doncic is likely the future face of the NBA and has proven himself to be amongst the greatest European players to have ever made it to the NBA. Doncic needs to continue to improve his perimeter defense and become a more willing passer to become even better.

5 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

Jayson Tatum has quickly emerged as a potential All-Time great for the storied Eastern Conference team. Blending elite shot-making with budding playmaking skills and an underrated defensive game, Tatum is arguably the best pure-scorer and point-forward in the NBA at present. The only thing that's missing for the St. Louis native is that ever-elusive NBA championship ring.

6 LeBron James

LeBron James, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

For almost 20 years, it was unthinkable to put LeBron James anywhere but first on one of these lists. Yet, 'The King' is in the final stages of his career and has certainly lost a little bit of his explosiveness. Nevertheless, LeBron James makes it to the top 10 list, courtesy of his strict fitness regime.

7 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Anthony Davis is lower on this list due to health issues. The dominant figure has struggled with fitness since winning the 2020 NBA Championship. However, in the 2022-23 season, Davis reminded us what he's capable of as he spearheaded the Lakers and put himself in early MVP discussions.

8 Stephen Curry

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

The greatest shooter in NBA history is probably Steph Curry. His relentless off-ball movement, incredible shot-making, and ability to make the right pass, regardless of how much space he's afforded, make him the greatest point guard of his time. The future Hall of Famer continues to break through defenses around the league.

9 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, 2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

If you need a player who can lead you to victory, Jimmy Butler is your guy. During the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals, Butler proved once again that he has the potential to dominate a series.

10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Ever since he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the premier talents the NBA has to offer. Slippery when driving the lane, exceptional court vision and processing speed, and high-level shot-making are just some of the things he brings to the table. In the coming years, the Thunder guard is expected to make it to more such lists.

