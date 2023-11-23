Top 10 NBA players with most social media followers (major faces miss the list)

NBA players are some of the most recognized athletes in the world. Let’s look at the NBA players with the most social media followers. The ballers in the NBA have grown into global stars. They are the most front-facing, and the small rosters allow for an even more select level of talent in the sport.

So who is the most famous? To make things simple, we will use Instagram followers. Some NBA stars are more active on Instagram than others.

Of course, the NBA’s best are nowhere near the followings of icons like Lionel Messi (493M) and Cristiano Ronaldo (612M). They are the two most followed people in the world. However, these top NBA stars still have plenty of followers.

Top Ten most followed NBA players

Let’s get to the list. Here are the ten most followed NBA players on Instagram.

No. 10 - LaMelo Ball 10.3M

LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets guard has come back from injury and is tearing it up this season. He has deals with Puma and was a social media star before entering the league. Ball and his brothers were internet sensations and headline-makers during their youth basketball careers. It appears the Ball brand is still strong.

No. 9 - Chris Paul 11.8M

Chris Paul

A veteran who is still doing it. Paul is one of the most recognizable faces in the league. He is considered one of the best point guards of all time and has the following to match. He has also bounced around the league, so he has plenty of fans across the country.

No. 8 - Kevin Durant 13.4M

Kevin Durant

Durant is a bit low on this list. He is likely the third-most-recognizable player in the league right now. He is one of the greatest scorers of all time and his unique game is unprecedented. He has a ton of business ventures and is a signature Nike athlete. Perhaps more of his followers are on Twitter where Durant loves to troll.

No. 7 - Giannis Antetokounmpo 16.0M

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak is a global superstar. He is extremely personable and loves to use social media to connect with his fans around the world. He is also a prominent Nike athlete and has many brand endorsements as well.

No. 6 - Klay Thompson 17.0M

Klay Thompson

Thompson is an irreverent user of social media. He also loves to post videos from his boat while donning a captain's hat. Thompson has brand deals with American and Chinese companies. His time with the Warriors dynasty boosted his profile to godly heights.

No. 5 - Lonzo Ball 18.3M

Lonzo Ball

The Big Baller Brand is still going strong. Ball has not played for a long time as he deals with injuries, yet he still has a solid, loyal fanbase. The Chicago Bulls guard is hoping to return to the court next season.

No. 4 - Kyrie Irving 19.7M

Kyrie Irving

Irving is one of the most famous and infamous players of all time. His off-the-court thoughts are often the subject of media headlines. He is also one of the smoothest players to ever play. He also had a solid brand partnership with Nike before his deal ended.

No. 3 - Russell Westbrook 23.1M

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook may be a surprising name on this list. The guard’s on-court levels have dipped a bit later in his career. However, Westbrook is also one of the most fashion-forward players in the league. His off-the-court projects have made him an even bigger star.

No. 2 - Stephen Curry 55.4M

Steph Curry

As expected, Curry checks in at number two. The global icon changed the game with his shooting and style. He is one of the all-time greats and continues to excel. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the biggest brands in sports because of Curry and his following reflects that popularity.

No. 1- LeBron James 159M

LeBron James

Duh. Of course, the King checks in at number one. James is one of the greatest to ever do it in any sport. He is also one of the greatest marketing athletes of all time. He is recognized by fans around the world who have never watched a single NBA game. He is the fifth most followed athlete in the world and the 26th overall most followed account on Instagram.

Which big time NBA stars missed the list?

The top ten has some surprises. There are also some snubs. Let’s see who missed the list.

Ja Morant is popular amongst young fans. His recent scandals may have taken away some followers.

Zion Williamson is also well known for his unique style. However, the New Orleans Pelicans star is 21st on the list.

Other stars like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Jimmy Butler have global followings. They are all in the top 20 but outside the top tier. Even Ben Simmons and Devin Booker could not use the Kendall Jenner bump to make the top ten.