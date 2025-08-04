Top 10 NBA players to watch at EuroBasket 2025 ft. Luka Doncic

While the NBA offseason is in full swing, some of the best players will compete in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Some of the league’s superstars like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have already expressed their commitment to play against the best Europe has to offer. While the trio will likely dominate the news, there are other players that fans should watch out for in the competition.In 2022, Spain beat France 88-76 in the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. Santi Aldama will lead the Spaniards’ quest to repeat, while Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher will try to push the French over the hump.Top 10 NBA players to keep an eye on in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket#10. Jeremy SochanPoland is one of four teams that will host the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, joining Latvia, Cyprus and Finland for that honor.Playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA, Jeremy Sochan will lead the Polish national men’s basketball team. Sochan and Co. are bracketed with France, Slovenia, Israel, Belgium and Iceland.How Jeremy Sochan plays could determine how far the host nation will fare, particularly against heavyweights France and Slovenia. Poland surprised the basketball world with a fourth-placed finish in 2022. With Sochan on the roster, the team looks to do even better.#9. Santi AldamaThe Memphis Grizzlies gave Santi Aldama a three-year, $52.5 million contract last month. With his NBA career set, Aldama turns his attention to the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, where his country, Spain, will try to defend its crown.Spain only has one other NBA player on the roster - the Atlanta Hawks’ Eli John Ndiaye. Still, coach Sergio Scariola, who could take his final bow in the competition, can lean on Juancho and Willy Hernangomez to help Aldama carry the team.#8. Alex SarrThe French, the previous EuroBasket finalist, will not have Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert for the 2025 version of the tournament. France has multiple current and former NBA players, but Alex Sarr could be the name to watch out for in the Les Bleus roster.Sarr, along with Guerschon Yabusele, will man the paint, a domain Wembanyama and Gobert have dominated for years. If the Washington Wizards star lives up to the hype, the French could pull some surprises.#7. Lauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen confirmed his commitment to play for Finland, another host nation in the 2025 EuroBasket, early last month. He told reporters in an interview that “it is always an honor to put on the Finland jersey.”The former NBA All-Star looks to put behind him his struggles last season with the Utah Jazz. Finland needs him to be at his best against a bracket featuring Lithuania, Sweden, Lithuania, Great Britain, Montenegro and world champion Germany.#6. Kristaps PorzingisWith Latvia playing host in the 2025 EuroBasket, Kristaps Porzingis has committed to playing for the national team. Former NBA players Davis and Dairis Bertans will try to help the team advance past pool play, where Serbia is the heavy favorite to top Group A.How Porzingis fares against the likes of Alperen Segun (Turkey) and former Boston Celtics teammate Neemias Queta (Portugal) could determine Latvia’s fate in the elimination round.#5. Alperen SengunAlperen Sengun arguably launched his basketball stardom in the 2022 EuroBasket. As Turkey’s best player, he led his country to the round of 16, where they lost in overtime to a loaded French team.Sengun earned his first NBA All-Star selection last season. The versatile big man hopes to carry his team to a better finish compared to their last showing three years ago.#4. Franz WagnerFranz Wagner and Germany, the reigning World Cup champions, are considered dark horses to win the 2025 EuroBasket. Behind Wagner, and other NBA players Dennis Schroder and Tristan da Silva, the Germans are favored to win Group B. To top elimination play, they will have to beat Lithuania, Lithuania, Montenegro, Great Britain, Sweden and host Finland.Wagner and Co. hope to do well in the tournament after finishing fourth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.#3. Giannis AntetokounmpoThree years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a 5-0 record in the elimination round. Behind the two-time NBA MVP, they held on to a 94-88 win against the Czech Republic in the round of 16. Antetokounmpo and his teammates fell short against Germany in the quarters.The Greek Freak returns for another tour of duty for the national team in the 2025 EuroBasket. With Kostas Papanikolaou, Tyler Dorsey and brother Kostas Antetokounmpo, the Greeks look to have a better finish this year.#2. Nikola JokicWhen Nikola Jokic played for Serbia in the 2022 EuroBasket, his country suffered arguably the upset of the tournament. The Serbians lost 94-86 to Italy in the round of 16 after going 5-0 in elimination play. The three-time NBA MVP had 32 points and 13 rebounds in that game, but could not prevent the loss.The Joker will try to erase that painful loss when he leads Serbia in the 2025 EuroBasket.#1. Luka DoncicLuka Doncic is always a superstar worth watching, regardless of when and where he plays. Doncic’s appearance at the 2025 EuroBasket is even more highly anticipated than in years past. The LA Lakers point guard will flaunt his new sculpted physique that earned him an appearance on the front cover of Men’s Health magazine.Doncic and his teammates put on an impressive show in the elimination round of the 2022 EuroBasket. They went 4-0 in pool play, which included a thrilling 88-82 win over France.However, the Slovenians’ superb run ended with an upset in the round of 16, losing 90-87 to the giant-slaying Polish. The new-look NBA superstar hopes to lead his team to a much better finish in 2025.