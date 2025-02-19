Top 10 NBA stars eligible for contract extensions in 2025 ft. Luka Doncic, Ja Morant & more

With the trade deadline producing a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA, franchises could be planning ahead in order to solidify their futures. There are several NBA stars who will be eligible for contract extensions in the 2025 offseason making it an important aspect to monitor for organizations around the league.

The previous two collective bargaining agreements have made it possible for players to earn more from signing extensions rather than going into the open market. Some of the stars who will be eligible to pen these nine-figure deals include Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

10 NBA Stars who will be eligible to sign contract extensions in 2025

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic was due for a five-year, $345,000,000 extension from Dallas in the offseason before getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks. The move that shook the NBA world made him ineligible for that supermax contract however, he can still sign a five-year deal worth $229,000,000 with the LA Lakers.

Additionally, Doncic could decide to sign a shorter, three-year extension with a player option for the 2028-2029 season. This would align with him reaching the - 10 years of service mark, at which point he can sign a max contract worth 35% of the team's salary cap.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Over the past few seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended into an MVP-calibre player in the NBA while transforming the OKC Thunder. In the 2025 offseason, SGA is eligible for a four-year, $293.4 million supermax extension which could seal the guard's future and ensure that he plays into the primes of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Trae Young

After landing Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft and parting ways with Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks recommitted to centering their team around Trae Young. The four-time All-Star has two years left on his current contract with a player option in the 2026-2027 season, but he can sign a four-year, $229,000,000 extension this offseason.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $276,122,630 supermax extension in the summer of 2022, taking him through the 2027-2028 season. Despite still having three years on that deal, Jokic can decline his $62.8 million player option for that 2027-2028 season and choose to sign a three-year, $212,000,000 extension this summer. The shorter extension could give the three-time NBA MVP more flexibility going into the future.

De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has just one year left on his five-year, $163,000,000 designated rookie extension that he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2021. Prior to the start of this season, Fox turned down a three-year extension worth $165,000,000. The guard who recently joined the San Antonio Spurs before the trade deadline, is eligible for a four-year, $229,000,000 deal this offseason.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is currently in the last two years of a four-year, $194.2 million deal that he signed which kicked into effect beginning with the 2022-2023 season. After passing on a one-year extension worth $60,000,000 during the summer before the 2024-2025 season, it's expected that he will sign a two-year deal worth $120,000,000 that will extend him with the Suns through the 2027-2028 season.

Devin Booker

Durant's teammate, Devin Booker, is also eligible for an extension this summer. Like Nikola Jokic, he can decline his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season and opt to sign a three-year, $212,000,000 extension with the Suns. Booker is in his tenth season and is one of the NBA's longest-tenured players with a single franchise.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Similar to Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns also signed a supermax extension in 2022. This leaves him with three years left on his current contract with the ability to forego a $62.8 million player option and sign a three-year extension worth $212,000,000. The New York Knick could be in for a massive payday this summer.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the NBA's most electrifying players. The high-flying guard is in the second year of a five-year, $197 million rookie extension that he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer of 2022. While there are still three years left on his current deal, Morant's name has recently begun floating around in trade rumors.

It's possible that the Grizzlies could choose not to extend Morant and part ways with him if the team was to have a subpar outting in the playoffs this year. His name is certainly one to keep an eye on for a potential trade in the foreseeable future.

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro signed a 4-year, $120,000,000 rookie extension with the Miami Heat in 2022. With two years still left on his current contract, the first-time All-Star this season could be considered as having one of the better-value contracts in the NBA. Despite that, a potential extension in the future could restrict salary flexibility for a Miami team that just parted with Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.

