The top 10 players going into the 2021 NBA Playoffs

All matchups for the 2021 NBA playoffs have been confirmed. Even as the competition will host some of the best players in the league, there are a few standout performers worth keeping an eye on.

While several players like LeBron James, James Harden and Kevin Durant are veterans when it comes to the NBA playoffs, the pressure to perform is still nerve-racking.

Ten players worth keeping an eye on going into the 2021 NBA playoffs

Making it to the NBA playoffs is an achievement on its own. However, some players are not content with just that, with the championship and the NBA Finals MVP award up for grabs.

Here are the top ten players who are expected to put on a show as the 2021 NBA playoffs commence.

#10 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook has made the NBA playoffs in eleven of his thirteen seasons in the NBA. Russ overcame the Pacers in the Wizards' second play-in game, making it his fourth playoff appearance in the last five seasons.

Although Russell is familiar with postseason action, he has made it to the NBA Finals just once with the OKC Thunder. But the Miami Heat super team comprised of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade sent him and the Thunder home in five games.

#9 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is a proud owner of two NBA Finals rings and was also the finals MVP on both occasions. His first run in the NBA playoffs came in 2012 with the San Antonio Spurs. However, they got knocked out by the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Game speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/KFPc8ZKRLL — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 21, 2021

Kawhi won his first championship in his third year in what was a revenge win for the Spurs. His second championship came in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors.

The forward has not seen much success in the NBA playoffs since joining the LA Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season. Leonard is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the game, but has yet to find his feet in the playoffs with the Clippers. Regardless, he is a top contender and could lead his team to success this year.

#8 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is a sensational talent and has shown it since his introduction to the league. The youngster missed the NBA playoffs in his rookie season in 2018-19, but has secured back-to-back qualification for the Dallas Mavericks in the two subsequent seasons.

Luka has single-handedly kept the Mavericks afloat this season as Kristaps Porzingis had a hard time staying healthy. A similar top-tier performance is expected from the 21-year-old ahead of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Mavericks will have a chance to enact revenge on the LA Clippers, who sent them home in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

#7 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach the NBA playoffs for eight consecutive seasons but has not gone past the Western Conference Finals. His partnership with CJ McCollum on the backcourt has been inspiring, making the Blazers a backcourt-based team.

Damian Lillard and the Blazers are ready for the short-handed Nuggets, but they won’t be taking Nikola Jokic and Co. lightly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ccbP0K9RtC — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) May 21, 2021

Dame is one of the best clutch shooters in the league and will face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA playoffs first-round. He finished the regular season with 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, and is expected to carry his hot streak into the playoffs.

#6 James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Houston Rockets owe their success in the NBA playoffs for the past six years to James Harden. The guard had led the team to consecutive playoff appearances but never gone past the Conference Finals.

Although James has not been impressive in the playoffs in the past, he is still a top player that can positively affect the game. 'The Beard' secured a trade to the Brooklyn Nets this year, a move that sent shockwaves through the league. His partnership with Kyrie Irving and Durant might be the catalyst for changing his NBA playoffs record.

James Harden has the longest active playoffs streak in the NBA



W.I.N.N.E.R pic.twitter.com/H0Bmc4mgEE — Abdisalan🎯 (@kingabdisalan11) May 21, 2021

The guard averaged 24.6 points per game and 10.9 assists in 36 games in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets.

