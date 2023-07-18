Top 10 players missing from FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup is right around the corner. While the competition will be graced by some of the best players in the world, there will also be some noticeable absences.

Here are the top 10 players who will be missing from the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

#1 Victor Wembanyama

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victory Wembanyama has made the decision not to compete in the World Cup.

While his absence will be a blow to the French national team and basketball fans around the world, Wembanyama's decision is likely what's best for his immediate development.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

After a first-round playoff elimination against the Miami Heat, it makes sense that Giannis Antetokounmpo would withdraw himself from the World Cup.

Instead, the Greek superstar will likely work with the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff as he looks to improve his game further ahead of the new NBA season.

Unfortunately, without Antetokounmpo in their rotation, the Greek national team isn't much of a threat to win the tournament this year.

#3 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Victory Parade

Nikola Jokic recently won an NBA Championship. Making it all the way to the NBA Finals is an arduous task.

Winning in the Finals is even tougher. As such, Jokic needs rest, which is likely why he will not be participating in the World Cup.

Jokic's absence will be a big blow to the tournament, as without him and Antetokounmpo, two of the best players on the planet, will be absent in the competition.

#4 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game Seven

In recent years, Jayson Tatum has been accused of playing too much basketball. Now, after two straight years of deep playoff runs, Tatum is taking a break.

As such, the St. Louis native will not be part of Team USA's roster. Unfortunately, that also means one of the best scorers in the world will not be on show once the World Cup gets underway.

Tatum, 25, has played a whopping 150 regular-season NBA games and 44 playoff games in the last two years.

#5 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Given Joel Embiid's injury history and the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers continue to come up short in their hunt for a championship, it's no surprise that the 2023 league MVP will not feature in the World Cup.

Embiid needs to ensure thathis body is ready for the new NBA season and that his risk of injury is low if he wants another chance of putting a ring on his finger.

#6 LeBron James

LeBron James, Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Any tournament that claims to be showcasing the best players in the world would feel slightly disappointing if LeBron James wasn't playing a part.

However, at 38, coming off a Western Conference Finals loss isn't the time for LeBron James to be putting additional miles on his body.

Instead, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will likely allow his body to recover before he re-conditions himself ahead of another NBA season where he will fight for a championship.

#7 Steph Curry

Steph Curry, 2023 American Century Championship - Day Three

Steph Curry won an NBA championship in 2022 and the AC Championship (golf) in mid-July 2023.

It's only fair that Steph Curry allows someone else a chance at winning some silverware. After all, he already has more than enough for himself.

Jokes aside, Steph Curry, is 35 and is focusing on winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors next season. Any additional playing time and travel would only serve to hurt his chances of a hot start to next season.

#8 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - Game Six

Durant is another big member of Team USA who won't be participating in this year's World Cup.

The superstar forward will likely want to work on his body and his game ahead of his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, especially after they swung for the fences to bring in Bradley Beal this offseason.

#9 Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Andrew Wiggins will be missing from Team Canada during their World Cup run, as the player affectionately known as 'Maple Jordan' has opted to skip the tournament in favor of developing his game.

#10 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons, Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets

Despite what you may think about him, Ben Simmons is still an elite-talent when he's focused on playing basketball.

After multiple difficult seasons for him, Simmons has been left out of Australia's World Cup team. Hopefully, his exclusion will spur Simmons to rediscovering the form that saw him become a dominant transition scorer and defensive force.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault