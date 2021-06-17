Top 10 records broken in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been exhilarating so far, treating fans to some of the most intense postseason season action in a while. Amid the entertaining matches, players have also broken multiple records.

The news will come as little surprise to those who have followed the NBA in the last couple of years because of the plethora of talents in the league. These players have taken the court by storm and we can expect them to break more records in the future as well.

As we are only halfway through the 2021 NBA playoffs, several franchise/NBA playoffs record-holders are still under threat. Here, we look at the records broken so far.

#10 Most efficient 50-point playoff game

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has arguably been the best player so far in the 2021 NBA despite his first-round elimination. He broke several NBA playoffs records in one game, which was a record in itself.

Lillard tried to lead his team to a victory in Game 5 of their first-round bout against the Nuggets. He single-handedly took the game to double overtime, scoring 17 of the team's last 19 shots.

Most efficient 50-point playoff games in NBA history:



96.8 TS% — Damian Lillard

89.4 — Jamal Murray

82.5 — Vince Carter



95.8 eFG% — Damian Lillard

89.6 — Jamal Murray

81.0 — Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/b54OQt5vgN — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2021

In what was an incredible night of scoring for the guard, he recorded 55 points while shooting over 70% from 3-point range and on the field. His true shooting percentage stood at .968, the most for any NBA player that scored 50+ points in the NBA playoffs

#9 First MVP to get swept since the NBA playoffs adopted a best-of-seven format for all round

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

Since the NBA employed a best-of-seven format in Round 1, no regular-season MVP has been swept in the NBA playoffs. This season, Nikola Jokic infamously became the first one to experience that unpleasant feeling. The Serbian was the first in this regard as Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns ran all over the Denver Nuggets.

Ejected in Gm4 of his #Nuggets 2nd round series sweep at the hands of the Suns, Nikola Jokic's MVP campaign came to an end in a 125-118 defeat Sunday night. With it, he joined 4 others on this list of big names to have their magical seasons cut short abruptly in the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ySt3SswTV9 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 14, 2021

Jokic was brilliant all season long, making buckets and dropping dimes for his teammates. He did a phenomenal job leading the Nuggets without Jamal Murray.

However, his run was cut short rather unpleasantly as he was ejected in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs second round. His exit sealed the Nuggets' fate as they were unable to win a single game in the Western Conference Semifinals.

#8 First-ever player to record 275+ points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists in his first nine playoff games

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Basketball enthusiasts believe that Luka Doncic will be the next face of the NBA after the LeBron James era, and the youngster is repeatedly giving us more reasons to agree. He has shown that he can perform at the highest level with a brilliant start to his NBA playoffs career.

Doncic is currently in a league of his own, recording 275+ points, 75 assists, and 75 rebounds in his first nine playoff games. The record is particularly impressive because it was a stat line that was given no thought before he pulled it off.

Although Doncic was eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs by the superior LA Lakers team for the second time in two consecutive seasons, it is not a direct reflection of his ability.

#7 First player aged 21 or below to score 47 points in the NBA playoffs

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant had a very unstable 2020-21 regular season and was not performing at the level expected of the Rookie of the Year award holder. When it came down to it, Morant flipped a switch and led the Memphis Grizzlies to their first playoffs appearance in four years.

The youngster first had to overcome the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to clinch the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

In Game 2 of the 2021 NBA playoffs first round against the Utah Jazz, Morant put together a monster performance and registered 47 points in the 141-129 loss. That performance made him a record-breaker as his points tally was the highest scored by a player aged 21 and under. The previous record was 45 points by LeBron James.

