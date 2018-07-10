Top 10 Scorers in Boston Celtics' Franchise History

Celtics ruled the 20th century NBA basketball landscape winning 16 championships

Seventeen NBA Championships.

Remember that number. That's the most number of titles any organization has ever won in the NBA. And that's the number of championships Boston Celtics have to their name, all the way from their first one in 1957 to the latest in 2008.

Founded in 1946, "Celtics" and their mascot "Lucky the Leprechaun" are a gesture to indicate Boston's historically large Irish population.

One of the original eight NBA teams to survive the test of time, Celtics ruled the 20th century NBA basketball landscape winning 16 championships.

Names like Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Robert Parish and Paul Pierce are synonymous with Celtics basketball, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

Numerous special talents have sported the iconic green three-leaf shamrock logo jersey since the inception of the franchise but only a few could immortalise it. Let's dive into the multifaceted history of this extraordinary franchise and learn about the people who contributed most in scoring while they donned a Boston uniform.

#10 JoJo White - 13,188 points

White was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015

Joseph Henry White was the ninth pick overall in the round 1 of the 1969 NBA draft and spent the first 10 years of his 12-year playing career with the Boston Celtics. He was an integral part of the Celtics team winning the 1974 and 1976 NBA Championship and also won the NBA Finals MVP when Celtics clinched the title in 1976, as well as averaged 22.7 points in the playoffs that year.

He has an impressive playoff average of 21.5 points per game and has played the 9th most career minutes(26,770 minutes) for the franchise.

White was a skilled passer and scorer and is seventh on the Celtics' all-time assists list with 3,686 career assists.

He was a seven-time All-star and a two-time NBA Champion and more interestingly, his streak of 488 consecutive games played remains a franchise record.

White’s No. 10 jersey was retired by the Celtics in a ceremony at the Boston Garden in 1982. JoJo White passed away on Jan. 16, 2018 after a courageous bout with cancer. He was 71 years old.