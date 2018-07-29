Top 10 Scorers in San Antonio Spurs' franchise history

Spurs won their 5th NBA title in 2014

The franchise named San Antonio Spurs thrives on being under-the-radar, overlooked and “unsexy.”

The franchise remains the NBA’s model organisation, a small-market team that simply wins big and hardly ever does it with a high draft pick. Instead, they found players overseas or in other organisations who would fit the Spurs’ way of doing things and mesh with Duncan, Parker and Ginobili, who have teamed for 117 postseason victories, the most by one trio.

The Spurs won four titles in nine years, but had to undergo a 7-year drought before winning the 5th NBA Championship in 2014(after beating the LeBron-led heat in the Finals). The Spurs have the highest winning percentage in major pro sports since 1997.

The team has not won fewer than 60% of its games and have not missed the playoffs in the 20 seasons since Tim Duncan was drafted in 1997. They have five championships, six conference titles and 22 division titles.

Let's dive into the breathtaking heritage of this esteemed organisation and take a look at the top ballers who scored the most while playing for San Antonio.

#10 Kawhi Leonard - 6,654 points

Kawhi won Finals MVP when Spurs won the NBA championship in 2014

After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, he was traded to the Spurs on the same night, in exchange for George Hill.

The Pacers regret that decision till date. Kawhi went on to win an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2014 and was also the NBA Finals MVP, playing against LeBron and the Miami Heat in the finals.

He also won the league's defensive player of the year award in 2015 & 2016, averaging a career-high 2.3 steals per game in the 2014-15 season & led the league in steals in that very season.

'The Claw' clocked in an average of 25.5 points per game in the 2016-17 season and was selected in the All-NBA first team for the second consecutive year.

During 2015-2017, Kawhi was named in the All-NBA defensive first team for three years in a row and did never average less than 1.8 steals per game in any of those seasons. On the other hand, his effortless scoring is marvelled across the league, bagging him 6,654 points in his time with the Spurs, which ranks 10th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

