Top 10 shooting guards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA has evolved from a big-dominated game to one that favors shooters. Stephen Curry led the league in the 2020-21 season, scoring 32 points per game. He was followed closely by Bradley Beal, a shooting guard who averaged 31.3 points.

The game is now heavily reliant on sharpshooters, which is why shooting guards are much sought-after. Although everyone in a 5-man team is required to make buckets, the shooting guards are expected to be more efficient, especially from beyond the arc.

On that note, let's take a look at the top ten shooting guards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#10 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a three-pointer.

Anthony Edwards was in the conversation for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award, but could not match the brilliance of LaMelo Ball. Nevertheless, he was an absolute delight for the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially after the All-Star break.

Edwards excelled at attacking the rim, as he made several posters throughout the season. While he had arguably the dunk of the 2020-21 NBA season, his three-point shooting wasn't stellar early on.

The No. 1 NBA Dunk Of The Year goes to Anthony Edwards 🐜 pic.twitter.com/pzAwBzyb7C — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2021

At the end of the season, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting at 32.9% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, he averaged 27 points while shooting at 40.6% from the perimeter in the last eight games of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#9 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has missed two NBA seasons due to an injury he sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors. Although he is an elite-level shooter, it will be preposterous to rank him any higher, considering how much action he has missed.

Nevertheless, Thompson could easily regain his spot as the top shooting guard in the NBA if he shakes off his rust. In his last run in the league, he averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting at 40.2% from the three-point range.

Thompson still holds the record for the most three-pointers (14) made in a single regular-season NBA game. It will be exciting to see how he fares when he's up to top speed.

#8 Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one for the future in Collin Sexton, as the shooting guard continues to improve his game season after season. Although he is undersized for his position, he has been a bright spark for the Cavs in the last three NBA seasons.

Sexton led the Cavs in points (24.3) during the 2020-21 NBA season. Undoubtedly, it could be more of the same from the 22-year-old, as the franchise is attempting a rebuild around Sexton and Darius Garland.

#7 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls shoots a basket.

Zach LaVine shows his athleticism every night, rising without fear and throwing it down on some of the best defenders in the league. While he is ferocious at attacking the rim, the 6' 5" shooting guard has a decent three-point range too.

LaVine made his first All-Star appearance in the 2020-21 NBA season after spending seven years in the league. He ended the season with 27.4 points per game, and got a call to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Bulls brought in Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in the 2021 offseason to complement LaVine. Both signings should be a massive boost for LaVine, as some of the scoring pressure will likely ease off him.

