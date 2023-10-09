Top 10 sleepers to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts ft. Austin Reaves

Fantasy basketball is starting for the new season, and the draft prep is crucial. Nikola Jokic will be one of the first picks for many. However, there are plenty of other NBA players who can help in winning your fantasy league. Let’s look at some potential sleepers you can take in the later rounds, which may make all the difference.

The stars like Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo can dominate a league. However, it would be best to have depth and hit on some later-round picks to win a fantasy title. Players like Austin Reaves can be huge contributors to your team. Here are ten late-round sleepers who can help you in fantasy basketball.

Top 10 fantasy basketball sleepers

Let’s look at some players to target in the later draft rounds. These ten players can make or break your fantasy season.

#10. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic is a double-double machine. He can be a great addition if your league gives bonuses for double-doubles or value rebounds. He re-signed with the Bulls this summer and will be hungry to live up to his contract. He figures to be an integral part of the Bulls offense, even with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

#9. Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets’ Mark Williams

The youngster could have a solid season in Charlotte. He could be a key cog in their defense. He may become one of the best rim protectors in the NBA and pack the blocks category for your team.

#8. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell

All the attention will be on Devin Vassell’s teammate Victor Wembanyama. However, Vassell is poised for a breakout season. He signed a massive extension and could turn into the Spurs’ leading scorer despite the Wembanyama hype. He increased his scoring beyond just 3-point shooting last season. He also thrived on defense with steals and blocks when healthy. He could fill out multiple stat categories on the cheap for your squad.

#7. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith had a huge performance during the Summer League. The Rockets’ roster consists of young players committed to working hard. So, it gives more opportunities for Smith. He showed off an ability to score off the dribble. This should mean more points and more trips to the free-throw line. No matter the format, more volume is always a good thing in fantasy basketball.

#6. Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards’ Jordan Poole

The Poole stock is low. He was dealt away from the Warriors and struggled in the playoffs. However, the guard could be a solid fantasy option because he loves to shoot. As long as there are no major point subtractions for missed shots, Poole could be a fantasy sleeper. He will be the main shooting threat on the Wizards and could put up some big-scoring numbers.

#5. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez

Lopez may see fewer shots with the addition of Damian Lillard. But that also means a lot more open looks. Lopez could have a hugely productive season as the Bucks big man. He can easily play alongside Antetokounmpo. He can run both sides of a pick and roll with every other Buck on the floor. He is a constant threat from anywhere on the floor now, even if he may be the fourth option on the team.

#4. Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams

Williams was one of the bright spotlights of the young OKC team last season. He figures to keep increasing his production. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year. He has a well-rounded game. He can put up stats in multiple categories and is a solid fantasy add.

#3. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner

Wagner is progressing to star level. He will have a crucial role in the Magic offense and is a fantasy basketball sleeper. He had a solid performance with Germany at the FIBA World Cup. Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 80 games last season. He figures to increase all of those numbers if healthy this year.

#2. Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Johnson

Johnson is now a major part of the Brooklyn Nets on both ends. He will get significant starting minutes and is a sharpshooter who could get buckets in numbers when hot. He could also add some solid rebounds and steal numbers as a good defender.

#1. Austin Reaves, LA Lakers

LA Lakers’ Austin Reaves

Last season, Reaves had his breakout after the fantasy basketball was over. He showed out in the playoffs and in the World Cup this summer. He should put up that considerable production all season now. It will be the biggest fantasy season of his career. He can be a playmaker and add some crucial assists to his scoring for fantasy basketball.