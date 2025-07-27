Top 11 highest-paid players in 2025-26 NBA Season ft. Steph Curry at #1, Giannis Antetokounmpo at #4

The 2025-26 NBA season is set to be an exciting one as teams continue to rebuild their rosters in free agency. Many teams have waived players to free up cap space, while a few, like the OKC Thunder, are ready to pay the luxury tax in a bid to retain their core.

Although they’ve offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a hefty four-year, $272.4 million contract, the deal is set to begin in 2027, which would make him the highest-paid player in NBA history. For now, that title belongs to Steph Curry, while Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks fourth.

With the NBA stacked with big-name stars, there are multiple ties in this season’s highest-paid player rankings. Let’s take a closer look at who is set to earn the most in the 2025-26 NBA season:

Top 11 highest-paid players in 2025-26 NBA Season ft. Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo

#11. Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK, C)

One of three players set to receive $53,142,264 this season, Karl Anthony-Towns has justified this figure in his first year in New York. Having signed a four-year designated veteran contract worth $220,441,984 with the Minnesota Timberwolves last term, Towns will receive a 4-million increment in his salary.

This figure will mature by the same amount for the next three years, with his salary expected to rise to $61.01 million in 2027.

Tied #9, Jaylen Brown (BOS, SF)

Just like Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown is set to earn $53,142,264 this season. The former Finals MVP, known for his strong two-way game, signed a massive five-year, $285.4 million deal in 2024.

The contract, which increases by about $4 million each year, will see Brown earning a staggering $64.95 million in its final season, one of the richest deals in NBA history.

Tied #9. Devin Booker (PHX, SG)

The last player to earn a figure of $53,142,264 this season, Devin Booker, is expected to lead the Suns once again this term, especially after the exits of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The guard signed a four-year, $220,441,984 contract last term, which is similar to KAT's deal and will run until 2027.

However, Booker signed a two-year extension worth $133,257,178, which will see him earn an average of $66,628,589 from 2028 onwards.

#8. Kevin Durant (HOU, SF)

In the final year of his 4-year, $194,219,320 contract he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, KD will earn $53,282,608 this year. This will see him earn almost $100,000 more than the aforementioned trio as he takes his talents to Houston.

A commanding presence, this could be the biggest payday KD receives in his career as he is expected to become an unrestricted free agent at 38 years old next year.

Tied #4. Jayson Tatum (BOS, PF)

One of four players to earn $54.12 million this season, JaysonTatum receives the figure as a part of his 5-year, $313,933,410 designated veteran contract. This is one of the largest deals in history and will see the All-Star receive $71,446,914 in the final year.

Despite the hefty sum, Tatum will probably sit out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury he sustained during the playoffs.

Tied #4. Anthony Davis (DAL, C)

Similar to Jayson Tatum, Mavericks star Anthony Davis is set to make $54,126,450 this season. He signed a three-year, $175.4 million max veteran extension with the Lakers, which kicks in this year. The deal includes annual raises of around $4.3 million, giving the All-Star big man a steady salary bump through the 2027-28 season.

Davis will receive $62,786,682 in his final year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Tied #4. Jimmy Butler (GSW, SF)

One of two Warriors players on the list, Jimmy Butler, will receive a $54,126,450 base salary for 2025-26. This is a part of his two-year, $110,959,223 contract extension with Golden State, which he signed after his move from Miami.

The forward will witness a $2.7 million increase in his contract next season before hitting the free agency in 2027.

Tied #4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL, PF)

The Greek Freak is the final player to receive $54,126,450 as his base salary this season. He will receive the sum from his three-year, $175,369,698 veteran maximum contract, which starts this season. This deal will mature by $4.3 million over the next two years, netting the forward $62,786,682 in his final year.

Tied #2. Nikola Jokic (DEN, C)

Nikola Jokic breaks into the top three this season with a base salary of $55,224,526. The Nuggets star is one of the best players in the world at the moment and receives a fitting sum. The salary is a part of his five-year, $276,122,630 deal, which he signed after winning the championship in 2023.

The contract will run until 2028 and will see him receive $62,841,702 in the final season.

Tied #2. Joel Embiid (PHI, C)

Despite missing the majority of the 2024-25 season with injuries, Joel Embiid will receive a base salary of $55,224,526. He earns the amount through his 4-year, $213,280,928 contract, which he signed in 2023.

However, the center has already re-signed with the 76ers until 2029 and will receive an average salary of $62,548,416 from next year onwards.

#1. Steph Curry (GSW, PG)

Arguably the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is set to become the highest-paid player for the 2025-26 season. The guard will earn an estimated salary of $59,606,817, which he will earn through his four-year, $215,353,664 contract he signed in 2022.

Although set to expire at the end of the season, Curry has signed a one-year, $62.5 million extension that will see him in the Bay Area until 2027.

