Top 15 inspirational LeBron James quotes

LeBron James has had a storied career that has seen many setbacks and failures which has led to the path to his enormous success. All of these have made him the legend of the NBA that he is today. LeBron James quotes have been a feature at all these life-changing experiences that have shaped his legend. His pearls of wisdom have inspired many to keep fighting in the face of adversity.

A tough childhood shaped LeBron James' attitude towards success

LeBron James grew up in Akron, Ohio in a single-parent household. His childhood was anything but easy with his family having to move multiple times as they struggled financially. Becoming one of the greatest NBA players was a distant dream. But LeBron James has always been a dreamer.

“Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.”

He made it into the NBA despite all odds being against him.

“All your life you are told the things you cannot do. All your life they will say you’re not good enough or strong enough or talented enough. They will say you’re the wrong height or the wrong weight or the wrong type to play this or be this or achieve this. They will tell you no. a thousand times no. until all the no’s become meaningless. All your life they will tell you no. Quite firmly and very quickly. And you will tell them yes.”

LeBron James' struggles in his early years helped shape him into the NBA legend that he is today.

“I think the reason why I am who I am today is because I went through those tough times when I was younger.”

The pressure of being 'The Chosen One'

A young LeBron James in action

LeBron James made it to the NBA in 2004 as the first overall pick and joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was immediately faced with immense scrutiny with his each move criticized by naysayers who did not believe he was 'The Chosen One'.

LeBron James, however, used this criticism as motivation to improve himself.

“I like criticism. It makes you strong.”

Over his 17 year career he has learnt to deal with the noise of haters and set it aside completely.

“People will hate you, rate you, shake you, and break you. But how strong you stand is what makes you.”

A look at LeBron James quotes through his career

LeBron James in his Miami Heat years

LeBron James was the villain of the league during his Miami Heat years. His decision to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh brought him vitriolic hate from all over the league. James never let the hate affect his game.

“You hate makes me stronger.”

“I always say, decisions I make, I live with them. There’s always ways you can correct them or ways you can do them better. At the end of the day, I live with them.”

His decision to leave Cleveland did have its consequences on his mental health. He had to deal with additional expectations to win the NBA title with his new 'superteam'

During his first year at Miami Heat in 2011, LeBron James came up short in the NBA Finals and faced the brunt of harsh criticism in what one can only imagine as one of the lowest points in LeBron James' career. The pressure to succeed only intensified and the pain became LeBron's greatest weapon.

“Maybe my pain was my motivation.”

Despite this immense pressure, LeBron James came back stronger and continued to dominate the league. The Miami Heat went on to win back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

“I hear that word pressure all the time. There is a lot of pressure put on me, but I don’t put a lot of pressure on myself. I feel if I play my game, it will take care of itself.”

He had finally matured into the fearless player that we now consider to be one of the greatest of all time.,

“You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed. You’re not gonna succeed all the time and I know that.”

The Prodigal Son Returns - LeBron brings a ring to Cleveland

LeBron James brought Clevelnad Cavaliers their first NBA title

LeBron James announced his decision to return to Cleveland after the 2014 NBA Finals. He wanted to bring a championship to the city of Cleveland.

His Championship mettle now showed in his team oriented basketball.

"I think, team first. It allows me to succeed, and it allows my team to succeed."

LeBron knew that every member of the team had to contribute for them to win an NBA title.

“No matter how good one individual is, it takes a whole team to win a championship.”

LeBron James is a great leader on the basketball court who prides himself on helping the team win. He also has a great sense of responsibility when the team struggles.

"I hate letting my teammates down. I know I'm not going to make every shot. Sometimes I try to make the right play, and if it results in a loss, I feel awful. I don't feel awful because I have to answer questions about it. I feel awful in that locker room because I could have done something more to help my teammates win."

LeBron led the Cavaliers to their first NBA championship in 2016, fulfilling a promise he made to the city of Cleveland.

He now plays for the LA Lakers. In the 17th year of his illustrious NBA career, LeBron James quotes about his gut instinct that has helped him make so many game winning decisions that have all added to his legend.

“Warren Buffett told me once and he said always follow your gut. When you have that gut feeling, you have to go with don’t go back on it."

Having made his way to the top of the NBA and the world of sports, LeBron James has done what he dreamt of as a little boy in Akron, Ohio.

"I'm going to use all my tools, my God-given ability, and make the best life I can with it."

