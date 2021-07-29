Top 3 assets Washington Wizards can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA offseason

A topsy-turvy 2020-21 NBA season saw the Washington Wizards make the Playoffs via the Play-in tournament, but only after a spirited fightback through the second half of the season. Russel Westbrook started the season in pain while Thomas Bryant’s long-term injury meant the Wizards were without their starting Center through much of the season.

The problem was solved by the signing of Daniel Gafford who joined the rotation alongside Alex Len and Robin Lopez. On the other hand, the Wizards’ two stars in Bradley Beal and Westbrook had commanding seasons, with Westbrook leading the charge in the last month to help his team make the Playoffs. There is an obvious need for reinforcements if the Washington Wizards plan to emerge as contenders next year, with a number of players rumored to be on the way out, in recent weeks.

"..There's a lot of options on the table. We're gonna do the best one for the Wizards."



Washington holds the #15 pick, but there's plenty of factors that could change that.



Three assets the Washington Wizards can use to bolster their squad for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Washington Wizards have a busy offseason ahead of them with a number of free agents’ futures to be decided in the coming weeks. This includes the likes of Ish Smith, Garrison Mathews, Alex Len and Robin Lopez.

Lopez had a huge impact on both ends of the court and should be the starting Center along with Gafford coming off the bench next season. Regardless, multiple players are expected to be used as trade assets:

#3 Davis Bertans

After some standout performances in last year’s NBA Bubble, Davis Bertans faded this year and was found to be extremely inconsistent with his three-point shooting. He came good in the Playoffs in starts but has not convinced the Washington Wizards of being deserving of the $16 million+ yearly salary that his contract stipulates until the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Washington Wizards are in need for secondary shooters and perimeter defenders and have a big contract in the form of Davis Bertans that an potentially be used to trade for multiple emerging stars.

