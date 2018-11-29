×
Top 3 centers in the NBA this season

Jame
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    29 Nov 2018, 14:11 IST

There are some highly talented big men in NBA right now
There are some highly talented big men in NBA right now

The modern NBA is gradually becoming a guard dominated league. Teams are trying to enforce their most crucial plays through guards. They are tantalised by the prospect of guards pushing up the pace for a run and gun offense.

But despite the modern NBA teams focusing more and more on 3PT shooting, there is no dearth of talent on display from the center position. These centers are dominating the opposition teams both from inside the paint and also from outside the 3PT line.

The modern NBA centers need to play at a frenetic pace to adjust with the pace of play. They also need to have a jumper to provide spacing for their team and not get involved in clogging the lane.

There are plenty of top centers in the league right now. Let's have a look at the top performing centers in the NBA this season:

#3 Nikola Jokic

Jokic has been superb for the Denver Nuggets
Jokic has been superb for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been absolutely instrumental to the success of Denver Nuggets this season. The Nuggets currently sit at the 3rd position in the Western Conference.

Jokic is simply the best passing big man in the NBA right now averaging 7.1 assists per game this season. He is also averaging 16.4 PPG to go along with 9.8 Rebounds. He is also a threat from outside which creates ample space for the guards to drive.

Nikola Jokic had his best game against the Phoenix Suns this season recording a historic perfect triple double. He ended the game with 35 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to go along with 4 steals on 11-11 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from the deep. The Denver Nuggets will be looking to Jokic to guide them to the playoffs this season after narrowly missing out last season.

