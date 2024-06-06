Top 3 dark horse MVP picks for NBA Finals 2024 ft. Jrue Holiday

The NBA Finals are set to begin Thursday night in Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden with the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics eager to pick up a big Game 1 win.

In the case of the Celtics, the team will be returning from a 10-day break with Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup following a calf injury. The Mavericks enter the finals after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday.

Ahead of Game 1, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding which players could jump out as dark horses to win the Finals MVP award. As we saw in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors, it isn't always the superstars who win the Finals MVP.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the case of the 2015 NBA Finals, it was Andre Iguodala who won the MVP award for his stellar play on LeBron James. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals, let's take a look at three players who could be dark horses for the MVP award.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top three dark horse MVP picks ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

#3: PJ Washington

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

PJ Washington has proven to be a difference-maker since being acquired by the Mavericks earlier this season. Following a mid-season trade, Washington played 29 regular-season games for the Mavericks, becoming an integral part of the team heading into the postseason.

Since then, he has elevated his game to the next level, taking key defensive assignments for the Mavs while continuing to impress on offense. While he sits as a +50000 underdog to win the NBA Finals MVP award, he could follow in the foot steps of Iguodala.

#2: Jrue Holiday

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

If there was ever a player who could follow in Andre Iguodala's footsteps by winning the Finals MVP award thanks to their defensive abilities, it's Jrue Holiday. Ahead of the start of Game 1, the expectation is that Holiday will handle defensive duties on Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving throughout the series.

Given that, if he shuts down either player en route to a title, he could find himself as an NBA Finals MVP. At the time of publication, Holiday currently has +10000 odds to win the award, landing him in fourth place among Celtics players.

#1: Derrick White

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Derrick White has been an x-factor for the Boston Celtics this year, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. As Knicks standout Josh Hart explained back in late May, White may very well be among the most impactful player on the Celtics.

With stellar two-way play that allows him to both contribute to and run the offense, and elite defensive skills on defense, White can do it all. Currently, he sits with +3500 odds to win the Finals MVP award, the best of any Celtics player behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

With the NBA Finals set to tip off later Thursday night, the stakes couldn't be any higher for both teams. While the Mavericks sit as slight underdogs, as we've seen so far this postseason, the team is no stranger to causing upsets.